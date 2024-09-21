Ayra Starr, Scorpion Kings, Tinariwen Part of All-star Lineup At 2024 CANEX WKND Concert

Agnes Ekebuike

Africa’s largest gathering of creative industry professionals, CANEX WKND, is taking place from October 16-19, 2024, in Algiers, Algeria.

One of the highlights of the event will be the CANEX Concert, taking place on 17 October 2024, and open only to registered CANEX WKND delegates.

The concert will include South African amaPiano legends, Scorpion Kings, made up of Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa. The DJ producers/songwriters have shaped the genre in South Africa as solo artistes and as a powerful force together under the Scorpion Kings moniker.



Also on stage will be Kenya’s rising star Sofiya Nzau, whose enchanting melodies embrace the diversity of African traditions and bring them to a global stage, spreading the message of unity and love.

The legends of a collective of Tuareg music from the Sahara region of southern Algeria and of northern Mali, in the region of Azawad, Tinariwen will make an exciting return to the Algerian stage after a years’ long hiatus. Tinariwen are massively popular in Algeria as well as globally, and are considered pioneers of desert blues, the group’s guitar-driven style combines traditional Tuareg and African music with Western rock music.



Rounding out the line-up is the Benin-born and Nigerian super-star Ayra Starr who established herself as one of the strongest and most distinctive voices on the alternative side of Afrobeats with her 2021 single “Away.” Starr became the youngest African female artiste to surpass 100 million views on a single video on YouTube, and also the first to do so within five months.

CANEX WKND 2024, will hold under the theme: ‘One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World,’, with an emphasis on connecting Global Africa, deploying strategies to elevate African creatives on the global stage. Featuring key creative industry stakeholders from across the continent and diaspora, CANEX WKND will engage creatives, industry experts, government agencies, and investors to innovate solutions to the challenges facing Africa’s cultural and creative industries.

With diverse conversations from top industry professionals, networking opportunities, film screenings, a fashion show, a full-scale market and exhibition as well as live performances, CANEX WKND is a vibrant and dynamic creative business to business gathering.

CANEX WKND has been carefully curated to inspire creative practitioners, stakeholders, organisations and governments to collaborate; share; and embrace innovations in technology to strengthen trade and business growth. It is a celebration of Africa’s diverse and vibrant culture.

The CANEX WKND Concert will take place as part of the dynamic and exciting CANEX WKND 2024 programme that will see thousands of creative and cultural industry practitioners gathering in Algiers, Algeria, attendance at CANEX WKND is free and the concert is open only to pre-registered guests.