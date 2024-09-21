APC to Bala Mohammed: Our Party Has No Hand in Your Crisis  

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it has no hand in the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, had while hosting members of the Board of Trustees of PDP in Government House, Bauchi, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, alleged that the crisis in the party was a creation of APC.

However, responding in a statement issued yesterday, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, said the main opposition party has been and remained a cesspool of sleaze, crisis and dysfunction.

He said: “The PDP has been and remains a cesspool of sleaze, crisis and dysfunction. And that has got nothing to do with APC.

“Crisis is endemic to the PDP and dysfunction is deeply engraved in its institutional DNA. The PDP is the sole author of the intractable crisis that bedevils it. A party so grossly inept and incapable of governing its own internal affairs cannot possibly be trusted with the important task of governing Africa’s most populous country.

“Governor Mohammed is either a poor student of his party’s history or he is choosing, mischievously, to turn that history on its head.

“If not crisis, what else do we call the track record of leadership imbroglio some of which predates the formation of APC? How else do we describe the chaotic rise and fall of the party’s National Chairmen in the likes of, Barnabas Gemade, Audu Ogbeh, Vincent Ogbulafor, Okwesilieze Nwodo, Bamanga Tukur, Ali Modu Sherrif, Ahmed Makarfi, Uche Secondus and Iyorcha Ayu?”

Morka noted that the latest episode of PDP’s crisis was, among other potent factors, a result of the it failure to adhere to the dictates of its constitution on zoning and power sharing for presidential candidate and national chairmanship positions between the North and South zones.

He stressed that in flagrant disregard of its constitution, the party decided to concentrate both positions in one zone, and digging itself into a deeper crisis.

The spokesperson said: “Our great party is too busy doing the job entrusted to it by the Nigerian electorate and does not have a moment to spare in involvement in PDP’s messy historic internal commotion. The PDP needs no help in that regard. They are masters-class agents of political bedlam.

“Rather than point fingers at our great party for its endless woes, Governor Mohammed and his partners in crisis should eat the humble pie, and search within for solutions or, better still, save us all the trouble and wind down altogether.”