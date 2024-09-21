Edo Decides: Akpata Votes, Says INEC Has No Excuse on Free, Fair Election

The Labour Party governorship candidate, Mr Olumide Akpata, has said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has no excuse in delivering a free, fair election since it is an off circle poll.

Akpata made the declaration shortly after casting his vote at Oredo ward 6, ward unit 11, observing however, that the process went well as that is the hope and expectation of every Edo voter.

He said though he was not going to make such assumption but would want to wait for feedback from his party agents across the state’s 192 wards and 4,500 polling units.

“We are hopeful that this will be the experience from every Edo voter and I am calling on INEC that the playing field should remain level, nobody should be given any undue advantage, all of our agents should be allowed into collation centres, the agent of all parties, nobody should be hindered, prevented from going into the collation centre, so that we can all witness the process, and be able to confirm that it was done in the manner as provided by law, the electoral act and the constitution.

“So, INEC has no excuse, this is an off-cycle, they have the luxury to deploy their resources.

“All eyes are on INEC, the entire country are on INEC, and we are hoping that they will do a good job.

“It is left to be seen if the heavy deployment of security personnel to Edo are for the people or for certain individual”, the LP governorship candidate said.