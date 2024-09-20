Shettima: Regulatory Agencies Must Eliminate Overlaps, Align with Tinubu’s Agenda

•Assures FG will streamline systems to facilitate ease of doing business

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday charged regulatory agencies to eliminate overlaps and align their actions with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda for economic growth and improved ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Shettima said the current administration remained committed to streamlining the regulatory environment in Nigeria. He stressed that this was crucial in driving the coordination, transparency and global competitiveness required for the country’s economic transformation.

The vice president gave the advice at State House, Abuja, during the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) Regulators’ Forum to build an effective Regulatory Impact Framework (RIA) for Nigeria.

He emphasised that the administration’s journey towards a “regulatory system built on trust, consistency, and collaboration is ongoing, and it is a journey that requires” all and sundry to remain committed.

The vice president implored the government regulators to be willing to reinvent processes and innovate, in order to guide Nigeria towards a future that will position it to thrive, rather than being economically disadvantaged.

He stated, “Our duty to the private sector is clear: to listen, process their concerns, and develop solutions that drive growth. In recent months, there have been pockets of complaints regarding certain directives from our regulatory agencies.

“I have personally intervened on several occasions to ensure we are not hampered by conflict, but instead move forward with unity and purpose.”

Underscoring the importance of streamlining the regulatory system, Shettima said the success of the forum did not solely depend on stakeholders’ ability to collaborate, share knowledge, and align our regulatory actions with the broader national agenda.

“It also depends on our capacity to recognise and address criticisms and shortcomings, while striving for a nation that does not feel like a battlefield for businesses, but a place where investors can thrive without fear of unnecessary hurdles,” he added

Shettima charged the regulators to heed Tinubu’s call to action, stating that the president envisions a country where regulatory excellence drives economic growth, attracts investment, and ultimately improves the quality of life for all citizens.

He said, “Time and again, President Tinubu has reassured the business community of his commitment to easing any bottlenecks they may encounter, and each regulator here must adopt the same mind-set in their dealings with private enterprises.

“The work of PEBEC, particularly through initiatives, like the Regulatory Reform Accelerator, has been pivotal in reducing the obstacles faced by businesses.

“Today’s forum offers an unparalleled opportunity to address these issues head-on and chart a new course towards regulatory cohesion. This is not merely an event – it is a defining moment for us to reflect on the duties we owe our nation.”

On the task ahead, Shettima urged participants at the meeting to recognise the gravity of their role as regulators.

He said, “Your actions do not stop at your desks; they have ripple effects that can shape or disrupt policies, influence investment decisions, and, most critically, impact the daily lives of Nigerians who rely on a stable and efficient economy.

“As such, this forum provides an invaluable opportunity to take ownership of the crucial reforms needed to eliminate regulatory overlaps, misalignments, and contradictions that often cause unnecessary delays and burdens on businesses.”

Earlier in his remarks, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, outlined PEBEC’s 2024 outlook.

Hadejia highlighted Nigeria’s business and investment climate reforms through its five strategic pillars, comprising regulatory, judicial and legislative reforms, among others.

He said deliberations and actions at the forum would be aligned with national economic goals that could make Nigeria a more attractive destination for business and investment.

“Through your participation and active contributions, this forum will play a pivotal role in transforming Nigeria’s regulatory landscape, ensuring that it enhances our global business competitiveness,” Hadejia stated.

Special Adviser to the President on PEBEC and investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, said regulators must act as enablers, evolving to support and nurture the very ecosystem they oversaw.

“Regulators should be assessed based on the health of the businesses under them. If the businesses are dying, the regulator should be concerned,” she said.

Oduwole quoted former Prime Minister of the UK, David Cameron, who stated in the 2015 Better Regulation Framework Manual: “We need to tackle regulation with vigour to free businesses to compete and create jobs, and give people greater freedom.

“I want us to be the first government in modern history to leave office having reduced the overall burden of regulation rather than increasing it.”

Heads of federal government’s regulatory agencies present at the PEBEC meeting included Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Others were Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Nigerian Press Council (NPC), Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).