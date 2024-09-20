  • Friday, 20th September, 2024

Shettima, not Tinubu, to Lead Nigeria’s Delegation To 79th UN General Assembly

•President stays back in Nigeria to focus on domestic issues

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will not attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly session in New York this year.

Rather, Vice President Kashim Shettima will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the annual summit next week.

In a statement issued on Thursday by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President has thus directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to lead Nigeria’s delegation.

According to the release, President Tinubu, who returned to the country last Sunday after his trip to China and the United Kingdom, wants to focus on domestic issues and address some of the country’s challenges, especially after the recent devastating flooding.

At UNGA 79, Shettima will deliver Nigeria’s national statement to the General Assembly, attend important sideline events, and hold bilateral meetings.

The high-level General Debate themed “Leaving no one behind: Acting together for the Advancement of Peace, Sustainable Development and Human Dignity for Present and Future Generations,” will run from Tuesday, September 24, through Saturday, September 28, 2024.

