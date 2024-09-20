Seplat Energy JV Offers Free Eye Treatment  Services in Imo 

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Seplat Energy, in partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has once again demonstrated its leadership in corporate social investment through the successful deployment of the 2024 edition of its flagship healthcare initiative, ‘Eye Can See’, in Imo State.

The programme which lasted for five days involved delivering critical free eye care services, screenings, surgeries, and distribution of eyeglasses to thousands of underserved residents, reaffirming the JV’s unwavering commitment to improving healthcare access in its host communities.

The flag-off of the ‘Eye Can See’ programme in the State took place on September 19, 2024, at Full Moon Hotel in Owerri, marking a significant milestone in Seplat’s long-standing legacy of impactful healthcare outreach, which began in 2012.

Speaking at the flag-off, Ibi-Ada Itotoi, Managing Director, Eastern Asset, Seplat Energy, represented by Emmanuel Otokhine, Base Manager, Eastern Asset, Seplat Energy, emphasised the company’s dedication to holistic people and community development.

“We are not just an operator in the regions where we work; we are partners in progress. Initiatives like ‘Eye Can See’ ensure that our communities experience the tangible benefits of our presence and that our commitment goes beyond business operations.”

According to him, since its inception, the initiative has, before now, reached over 105,000 Nigerians, performed 4,560 life-changing eye surgeries, and distributed more than 51,000 reading glasses, all with the aim of reducing preventable blindness, promoting early detection of eye diseases, and enhancing the quality of life for beneficiaries.

In his remarks, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Bala Wunti, represented by Dr. Obinna Otuu, Asset Manager at NUIMS, highlighted the broader impact of the programme.

“Success is not only about managing resources but about uplifting lives. The ‘Eye Can See’ initiative is a testament to our deep-seated commitment to the well-being of the communities we serve.

“Through this programme, NNPCL and Seplat Energy are not only addressing urgent medical needs but also educating communities on managing chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension, which can lead to vision loss.”

Speaking, the Imo State Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Gas Development, Mr. Emeka Mgbudem, praised the initiative, saying, “Seplat and NNPCL have shown that their partnership goes beyond energy production but for human development, health, education, and capacity building.

“When I look at the array of people treated for glaucoma and cataracts today, it demonstrates that their vision is for a better future. Seplat has remained our best partner, and we are proud of the work they are doing,” he said.

The traditional rulers of Mgbala-Agwa Autonomous Community in Oguta local government area, Eze Blaise Ubah, noted that Seplat has consistently stood out as a responsible corporate citizen, adding that the company has brought this programme to “our community as they have in previous years, and they continue to set the standard for others in the industry. Their dedication is unmatched.”

One of the beneficiaries, Adanne Ekeneme, whose relative received a free eye screening and treatment, expressed her deep gratitude, saying “This programme is life-changing. What would have cost us a fortune is being provided for free. I pray that God continues to bless Seplat and NNPC for their kindness.”

Another beneficiary, Chief Hyginus Onyeuka, who underwent cataract surgery, shared his transformative experience: “I was blind for many years, but today I can see clearly. I can’t thank Seplat enough for restoring my sight. This programme is nothing short of a miracle for people like me.”

The Eye Can See programme is a shining example of Seplat Energy JV’s commitment to creating sustainable, long-lasting impact in its host communities. By providing essential healthcare services to thousands of individuals, Seplat Energy is not only addressing immediate medical needs but also fostering a culture of proactive health management.As Seplat Energy JV continues its mission of community empowerment and sustainable development, initiatives like ‘Eye Can See’ reflect a deep-rooted belief in the power of corporate social investment. With NNPCL and local stakeholders, Seplat Energy’s Eye Can See programme stands as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path toward a future where everyone can live with clarity, dignity, and excellent health.