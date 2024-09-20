Organisers Pledge FunFilled 2024 Nigeria Cup

As preparations for 2024 Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament gathers momentum, organisers of this year’s edition have promised a fun-filled week-long competition for sponsors and participants.

Speaking at a pre-event press briefing on Wednesday, Chairman, 2024 Nigeria Cup Organising Committee, George Etomi, said the spirit of harmony through recreation which the club is known for will be the focus of this year’s competition, adding that every member of the Ikoyi Club community will take part in this year’s edition.

According to him, 2024 Nigeria Cup will officially tee off on Saturday with kid golfers taking turn on the course while Sunday, October 22, has been reserved for a segment of the competition tagged ‘Golf for Good Event’.

On Monday, Caddies will have their way on the golf course before lady golfers will play on Tuesday.

A special Nigeria Cup Kitty has been fixed for Wednesday, September 25th.

N1million is expected to be won by the best player in the professional category while the second placed among professional golfer will go home with N750, 000.00. The sum of N500, 000 00 is up for grab for the second runner-up in the professional category.

“On Thursday, the organising committee will host Sponsors, Guests and Veteran golfers. Saturday, September 28th is the grand finale and the day a new Nigeria Cup winner will be crowned.”

Etomi who said all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the competition goes as planned, thanked sponsors for their support for Nigeria Cup.

Mike Makinde, who shots 67-net in last year’s edition, is the tournament’s defending champion.