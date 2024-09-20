Ooni Stresses  Importance of Olojo Festival

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, yesterday described Olojo festival as the strongest Yoruba heritage that is creditably natural.

Ooni, who also offered special prayers for the development of the country in all ramifications while heralding this year Olojo festival at a press conference in his palace, also called for development partnership from corporate organisations and well meaning Nigerians for the development of the yearly festival.

Ooni, who spoke on the ‘Spiritual Significance of Olojo Festival’, noted that the festival holds immense spiritual importance for the people of Ife and Yoruba race worldwide.

According to him, “Yoruba race remains the largest race worldwide with the Olojo festival as the strongest heritage which is creditably natural.”

Others significant, Ooni emphasised its commemorates the creation of the world according to Yoruba mythology and pays homage to Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yoruba race.

The Olojo festival is a vibrant celebration that showcases the rich cultural heritage of Ife, a in southwestern Nigeria and Yoruba race at large.

The festival will feature a variety of cultural activities, including traditional dances, music, and performances.

“The Olojo festival dates back centuries and is deeply rooted in the history of Ife. “

“According to Yoruba mythology, it was during this festival that Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yoruba people, descended from heaven with a chain symbolising his authority as the first king of Ife.”