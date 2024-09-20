ON HIS OWN SUNNY PATH

Ned Nwoko’s attack on the Delta State governor is unfortunate, argues

Onyeamechi Chukwuma

“A true leader doesn’t create separation. A true leader brings people together.”

– Anonymous

Watching the viral video clip where Senator Ned Nwoko cast aspersions on the person of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori left a sour taste in the mouth. I have not seen such indiscretion from a person of that standing. What was meant to be a consultation visit for his dream of Anioma State turned out to be a campaign of calumny against the Governor with whom he shares the same political platform in the PDP. Brash and unguarded, Nwoko’s diatribe was bereft of tact and logic. To turn a forum for the supposedly noble vision for the creation of Anioma State into a platform to sow seeds of discord between Delta North and Delta Central and Delta South is something I cannot fathom.

The fall out of his outburst is that the real purpose for his visit to Ndokwa Neku President-General has been overshadowed by the media feeding frenzy on his scurrilous attacks on his governor and party leader. The media space is awash, not with the prospects and potential of an Anioma State, but of how the senator has heated the polity, with his overzealous but largely uninformed army of social media attack dogs falling over themselves to defend their paymaster.

The Senator tried to portray Governor Oborevwori as a sectional leader. It was his assertion that the governor has mainly focused his attention on developing the other two senatorial districts to the detriment of Delta North. He cited no facts or figures to back up his claim but his intention was clear – to create the perception of a people being marginalised and a senator who is boldly fighting their cause. Ethnic bigots do not rely on facts. As a matter of fact, they don’t need them; they just trust their ability to whip up sentiments.

Anybody remotely familiar with Governor Oborevwori knows he is far from being a sectional leader. The reason some of us campaigned and worked for him to be governor was because of his pan-Delta disposition and large-heartedness. And since assuming office as governor, he has confirmed our perception of him as such. He began the celebration of his 100 days in office with the commissioning of several projects at Dennis Osadebey University in Anwai, Asaba. These were projects he inherited from the immediate past administration and speedily completed.

As a true Anioma son, this is one thing I would forever be grateful for. I threw my all into his governorship bid because I knew that Anioma would kiss the two universities that were established by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa goodbye if his opponent won. Believe me when I say those two universities would have been scratched right on the day of inauguration had the other scenario played out. Having a university has significant economic implications for urbanisation, the retail economy, and real estate development in the host communities. Aside from the universities, Governor Oborevwori has completed the Okpanam Ibusa Bypass, and is undergoing several other projects in Delta North that space would not permit me to mention.

Regarding the Okpai Independent Power Plant and Ogwashi-Uku Dam, Senator Nwoko, again uncharitably, fingered Oborevwori for their comatose state. He provided justification for his claim with the often-repeated propaganda that Delta State enjoys the lion share of FAAC allocations. It was cheap blackmail with the obvious intent of inciting Delta North against the governor. His statement was mischievous. It is inconceivable that a man of his stature would stoop so low as to accuse a governor for failing to execute a project that he knows is mired in unending controversy, as the Okpai Independent power Plant that is a joint venture project between the federal government and some private investors.

His suggestion that the governor should have released a whopping sum of N35billion to fund the project is at best comical, and at worst bizarre. He sounded like a man that does not understand due process. How do you expect a governor to unilaterally approve such a hefty sum without any budgetary provision? If not for the purposes of grandstanding why not tell your audience that given the strategic importance of this project, that you are working with other stakeholders to convince the state government to insert the project in the next two budget cycles of the state. Is that not better than claiming rather childishly that the governor bluntly refused to provide the money for the project?

His fanboys and girls on social media may hail him as being “unapologetically bold” but methinks the senator needs a lesson or two on emotional intelligence and political communication. And how about working in concert with the member representing Ndokwa nation at the House of Representatives who has also raised the Okpai Independent Plant matter on the floor of the House? I must confess that I do not know much about the Ogwashi-Uku Dam reticulation project but suffice it to say that if it were that easy, I am pretty sure that Governor Okowa would have done the needful. Or even Dr Ngozi Okono-Iweala who attracted the project would have actualised it long ago. So, what sense does it make for the senator to put the blame squarely on Governor Oborevwori who is just 16 months in office? And it is exigent that I make the point that Oborevwori deserves the support and commendation of every right-thinking Deltan for the special attention he is giving to Warri and environs just as Okowa should be applauded for transforming Asaba from a rustic town pre-2015 to a thriving cosmopolitan city. Fair is fair.

It is obvious to the politically discerning the game that Senator Nwoko is playing. He is posturing for 2027 and is on a self-promotional tour to be seen as the champion of Anioma cause. It was a calculated move to raise the matter of Okpai Independent Power Plant at a meeting in Ndokwa nation. He wanted to create the impression the he is the one fighting their cause. This is also why he has personalised the agitation for the creation of Anioma State. There were no real wide and extensive consultations by Nwoko. Like a one-man-riot squad, he just wants to force his idea of the proposed Anioma State being part of the South-East down the throats of everybody. And in so doing, his supporters have been made to believe that if the creation of Anioma State fails, it won’t be because it was not feasible but because of detractors among some Anioma leaders. He already has them set up as scapegoats if the agitation fails.

Political brinksmanship is not about being loud and vexatious; it is about consensus building, diplomacy, maturity, patience, cooperation, and respect for others. One of the attributes of great leaders is humility. It is the quality of having a modest view of one’s importance. It involves recognizing your limitations, appreciating others’ strengths, and being open to feedback and learning. I expected that given the uproar his comments have generated that the senator would have tried to walk back on them. But instead, his supporters have dug in, fanning the embers of division, and disunity with their incendiary comments and combative attitude. That is not how to be the Anioma leader that Senator Nwoko so desperately wants to be.

– Chukwuma writes from Agbor, Delta State