  • Friday, 20th September, 2024

Ndukuba: New Constitution, Only Legacy Tinubu Should Leave for Nigeria

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

Sunday Ehigiator

The leadership of Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion Primate Henry Ndukuba has told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that the only legacy he would leave for the country “is to lay a solid foundation for Democratic  Governance for the country” by giving it a new constitution. 

Speaking at the 19th Standing Committee Meeting of the church, organised recently, Ndukuba emphasised that a new constitution would address xenophobic agitations and nagging national issues.

According to him, a new Constitution would consider the concerns already expressed at the sovereign national conferences and the calls for restructuring of Nigeria and warned, as “Shying away from doing this will amount to postponing the Doomsday.”

Delivering his presidential address at the 19th Standing Committee Meeting of the church at St Andrew’s Basilica, titled, ‘Nigeria is beset with several nagging issues’, Ndukuba said: “The Constitution would address the root causes of the xenophobic agitation of the citizens.

“The National Assembly had done well in the amendment of the military- bequeathed Constitution” which he said would birth a new Constitution by the sovereign assembly of the “peoples of Nigeria.”

