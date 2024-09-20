NCC Rallies Stakeholders over 6GHz Spectrum for WiFi, Mobile Telecoms Deployment

Emma Okonji and Agnes Ekebuike





The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday held a stakeholder consultative forum in Lagos to address the use of 6GHz spectrum for the deployment of Wireless Fidelity (WiFi) and International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) in Nigeria.

The need to shift to 6GHz spectrum, according to NCC, is as a result of the over-use of the current 5GHz and 2.4GHz spectrum bands that are being used for Wi-Fi 5 deployment that are becoming overwhelmed due to increase in demand for capacity.

The vast majority of home internet traffic is connected to the end-user through Wi-Fi, just as Wi-Fi is essential for handling large amounts of data and simultaneously connecting large numbers of devices with improved reliability, higher data throughput, and lower latencies.

Addressing the stakeholders’ forum, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services at NCC, Abraham Oshadami, said: “In line with global best practices, we sincerely believe that our actions must be guided by decisions that take into cognisance the inputs from all stakeholders in the industry.

“The 6GHz band, spanning from 5925 MHz to 7125 MHz, offers a substantial increase in available spectrum, which is crucial for supporting the growing demand for high-speed internet and advanced applications Wi-Fi plays a crucial role in the distribution of fixed broadband connectivity in homes, offices, and various other environments.”

He however said the 5GHz and 2.4GHz that are being used for Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 5) at the moment, were becoming overwhelmed due to an increase in demand for capacity, adding that it is imperative to identify other frequency bands to complement the 5GHz and 2.4GHz.

“The recently concluded 2023 World Radio communications Conference (WRC-23) allocated the 6GHz band for Wi-Fi and IMT applications with different recommendations on how to use the band,” Maida further said.

In his welcome address, the Acting Head, Spectrum Administration at NCC, Atiku Lawal, said with the overcrowded airwaves currently limiting the potential of Wi-Fi in the 2.4GHz and 5GHz, it would not be a surprise that more than 70 countries have already acted, or are considering acting, to open the 6GHz band for unlicensed Wi-Fi use.

“Depending upon the country’s implementation plan, the decision will provide two to three times the quantum of spectrum available today, resulting in the ability to implement 80MHz and 160 MHz channels being available for the new Wi-Fi 6 standard, ideal to support digital transformation efforts and use cases like high definition video and X Reality (XR),” Lawal said.

In his keynote address, the President of the Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Tony Izuagbe Emoekpere, said forum brought about a significant opportunity to advance Nigeria’s position in the world of emerging technologies.

“As stakeholders, it is our shared responsibility to ensure that the decisions taken at the forum will benefit not only our industry, but also the people of Nigeria by enabling greater connectivity, more inclusive growth and enhanced digital innovation,” Emoekpere said.

Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, who was represented by the Executive Secretary of ALTON, Gbolahan Awonugu, said: “We need to do the needful in proving necessary support for the sector.

“The industry should be supported. We are going into the era of emerging technologies to deploy the 6GHz and this is a serious business.”

Some industry stakeholders like Meta and Huawei Technologies that made presentations at the forum, stressed the need for spectrum sharing and for the approval of L6/7/8 GHz microwave transmission spectrum for Nigerian operators when they apply.