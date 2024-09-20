L’eola Hotel Advocates Tech-driven Hospitality for Enhanced Guest Experience

L’eola Hotel, a subsidiary of the Leadway Group, is canvasing for the adoption of a technology-driven hospitality experience in the country. The

indigenous hospitality establishment

recently showcased it’s unique service in the Hospitality sub-sector during the recently-concluded Hotel Expo Nigeria 2024.

The hotel, renowned for its drive for innovation, highlighted its focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance sustainability and the overall guest experience.

During a panel discussion titled; “Exploring the Impact of Innovation and Technology in Modern Hospitality Service,” the General Manager of L’eola Hotel, Lily Izevbigie, shared her thoughts on technology’s transformative role in revolutionising hospitality services.

Izevbigie also stressed that at L’eola Hotel, “We view technology as an essential tool for enhancing guest satisfaction and operational efficiency. Our approach integrates advanced booking systems, guest management solutions, and smart room features to meet the needs of modern travelers while promoting eco-friendly practices.”

According to her,

‘L’eola Hotel has implemented several technological advancements aimed at reducing its environmental footprint, including the digitisation of operations and a shift toward sustainable room amenities.”

She emphasized that

“We believe in the power of technology not only to streamline and optimise processes but to drive sustainability.” By adopting eco-friendly solutions, the hotel is reinforcing their dedication to responsible business practices.

Izevbigie highlighted the balance between tech-driven efficiency and the human element of hospitality.

“While technology plays a critical role, it cannot replace the personalised attention and genuine care that define exceptional hospitality,” she said. At L’eola Hotel, we ensure that technology complements, rather than substitute, the warmth and attention that guests value,” she said.

It’s gathered that

L’eola Hotel continues to be a leader in integrating technology with human-centred service. From digital check-ins to contactless room access, the hotel is said to provide a seamless, modern experience while maintaining the highest standards of amenities for comfort and relaxation.

The member of Leadway Group (L’eola Hotel) restated committed to setting new benchmarks in environmental stewardship and innovation within the hospitality industry, inspiring others to follow our lead.

L’eola Hotel, a 50-room boutique hotel in Lagos, Nigeria, is known for its innovative fusion of technology and personalised service.

With a steadfast focus on providing exceptional guest experiences, L’eola Hotel integrates smart technology while maintaining an eco-conscious approach. It makes each guest feel valued and important and solidifies its position as a leader in modern hospitality management.