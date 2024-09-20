Lekki Coastal Zone: Indigenes Demand Immediate Distribution of Resettlement Lands

Concerned indigenes of affected villages and communities within the Lekki Coastal Zone at Ibeju-Lekki in Lagos State have demanded from the state government the immediate distribution of their allocated lands for resettlement.

Mr Oluwaremilekun Lasisi, leader of the group, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos, made the request on behalf of the 12 affected communities.

NAN reports that the 12 affected communities are: Okunraiye, Olomowewe, Idotun, Alasia, Itonke,Tiye, Idasho, Ilege, Lekuru, Magbon Segun, Oke Segun, and Imobido.

The Lekki Free Zone, also called Export Processing Zone, is the most popular free zone in Nigeria and one of the fastest growing free zones in the world, according to a report by the World Bank.

It is managed and controlled by Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) for all the general-purpose export free zones and the Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA), dedicated for the oil and gas trade.

The free economic zone is established as an international city with multi-functions of industry, commerce, trade, tourism, recreation and residence to attract foreign investment, create employment and expedite economic growth.

The Lagos state government allocated hectares of land for the project with an equity share in return of 50-year right to operate the zone to all partners.

These partners include: The Chinese Consortium, Tolaram, Rendevour and Dangote Refinery.

In his explanation, Lasisi told NAN that during the tenure of President Bola Tinubu as governor of Lagos state, the state acquired 7,500 hectares of lands from the 12 villages and communities for the project.

He said, having signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government, the state allocated 750 hectares of lands elsewhere for resettlement to the affected communities, representing 10 per cent of their acquired lands.

According to him, former Gov. Babatunde Fashola, during his tenure in 2014, issued the Certificate of Occupancy of the resettled lands to the affected communities, but they have yet to take possession since then.

The community leader expressed disappointment that the Lekki Coastal Resettlement Committee constituted by the state government with nominations from the various communities at several times to steer the land distribution had since betrayed them without achieving any milestone.

According to him, the resettlement committee have been allegedly engaged in unauthorised sale of a large track of the unencumbered land said to be within their custody without the knowledge of the affected villages and communities.

”I commend the state government and the House of Assembly for their intervention during the tenure of former Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode and now Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and for dissolving the resettlement committees at various times.”

He said Gov. Sanwo-Olu dissolved the last resettlement committee led by Mr Wasiu Ayeola, following the expiration of the committee’s tenure in June.

Lasisi, however, expressed dismay that another body named Lekki Coastal Development Association headed by the same Ayeola had been formed without due nomination or consultation from the affected communities.

“We cannot comprehend why the governor will dissolve the resettlement committee headed by Ayeola and now give recognition to another formed association with a different nomenclature, but led by the same Ayeola.

“We demand that all actions taken now or in the future by Ayeola led team or in the name of Lekki Coastal Development Association be declared null and void, and of no effect because it is not in the interest of the affected communities.

“We also appeal to the government to reconstitute the Lekki Coastal Resettlement Committee following the submission of names of newly elected representatives, after the conduct of a credible election by the relevant authorities.

“We demand that the affected villages and communities should be given the opportunity to renew the mandate of their current representative where they desire or to elect a new set of representatives to represent their interest,” he said.

Lasisi appealed to the House Committees on Land matters, and Commerce as well as the governor to immediately revoke the issuance of any consent over the sale of any part of the land given to the villages and communities.

He also called on the government to give express order on the release and distribution of the allocated lands to the affected villages and communities with immediate effect, to avoid breakdown of law and order in the zone.

According to him, some aggrieved indigenes embarked on a peaceful protest around the zone on Sept. 12 to drive home their demands.

Lasisi said that the affected villages and communities have unanimously nominated Mr Sanni Olatunji as their new representative on the Board of Director of Lekki Worldwide Ltd., to replace their current representative, Mr Olu Falade, now deceased.

“In line with the provisions of clause of the MOU with the state government, Ibeju – Lekki LGA, Lekki Worldwide Investment Ltd. and the affected villages and communities, parties shall ensure that one director is nominated by the affected villages and communities to represent their interest and appointed to the Board of Director of the Lekki Worldwide Ltd.”

He urged the state government to wade into the matter and yield to the demands of the affected villages and communities, having submitted a petition to the government, as a lasting solution to the lingering issues.

Reacting, Mr Olugbemiga Aina, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trades and Investment, in charge of the zone, told NAN that there were so many internal rancor between the representatives of the affected villages and communities.

Aina said while the state government had fulfilled its part of the agreement by allocating the resettlement lands to the affected communities; lack of trust and dishonesty among the communities’ leaders have not allowed peace and equity prevail.

The permanent secretary said that the state government and leadership of the House of Assembly have been doing their best to mediate between the affected parties and their representatives.

He expressed shock that the resettlement committee was selling the apportioned lands, noting that the committee was expected to distribute the land evenly among the affected parties in a fair and transparent manner.

Aina explained that the new director on the Board of Lekki Worldwide Ltd., was nominated by the Lekki Coastal Development Association for the appointment after the demise of the erstwhile director, which was in line with the MoU between parties of the zone.

He stated that state government would continue to mediate between the aggrieved parties to ensure that all the issues are brought to logical conclusions.

Aina also advised the affected parties to resolve all the differences among them and allow peace to reign. (NAN)