  • Friday, 20th September, 2024

Kano Dissolves  LGAs Mgt Committees

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, has dissolved the Interim Management Committees of all the 44 local government areas of the state.

In a statement issued by the governor’s Spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, said the governor announced the dissolution of the Committees during a valedictory meeting with members of the committees in Kano.

Yusuf appreciated the outgoing Interim Management Committees members for their commitment in steering the  affairs of the local governments for half a year and assisted the state government in the implementation of its policies and programmes at the grassroots level.

He assured them  that Kano State Government will continue to reckon with and carry them along in the state engagements for the benefit of people of Kano.

The governor directed them  to handover the affairs of their respective areas to Directors Personnel Management (DPM) who will run the councils pending the local governments elections coming up on the 26th of October this year.

He called on the DPM to be transparent and adhere strictly to rules and regulations guiding their conducts as the overseers of local governments in the state.

