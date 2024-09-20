In Race for In Race for Edo Governorship, Six Trends to Watch Out For, Six Trends to Watch Out For

•Government declares today work-free

•INEC warns parties against illegal campaigns

•Jonathan charges INEC, security officers to maintain neutrality, sues for peace

•PSC urges officers on election duty to be strict in enforcing electoral laws

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City and Chinedu Eze in Lagos





All is set for tomorrow’s governorship election in Edo State, as campaigns ended yesterday, according to the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Edo State Government has also declared today, Friday, September 20, a work-free day in the state to enable workers and other electorate travel to their voting areas ahead of the exercise.

However, there are six key trends to watch out for in tomorrow’s election as they are likely to shape the outcome of the governorship election.

The number one trend is: The Olumide Akpata factor.

The question of whose votes will be taken way is critical to the outcome of the election. In other words, will Akpata take votes away from the PDP or the APC? It is important to note that whoever he hurts the most may lose and he could sneak in as a result.

The second trend is: The place of Peter Obi.

With the Labour Party playing up its national leader, Obi, President Bola Tinubu might have been dragged into the race, too. This is because in backing Akpata, an Obi win, will be a springboard for him to challenge Tinubu/APC in 2027. To that extent, Tinubu is not taking it lightly. And the power of the federal might and its incumbency has joined the race. Added to that, Labour made a direct pitch to Edo voters that if they vote Akpata, Obi will likely be president in 2027.

Trend number three is: The ‘Edo no be Lagos’ slogan of Obaseki.

Unfortunately, the slogan, which seemed to have worked immensely during Obaseki’s re-election bid might become his Achilles’ heel now. It just might be payback time, as again Tinubu joins the race with federal incumbency to support APC’s Okphebolo

The fourth key trend in tomorrow’s election is: The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II factor.

Fighting the Oba by Obaseki could also be another unpleasant payback for the outgoing governor and his party, the PDP. This trend cannot be overemphasised given the influence of the monarch. Again, Asue Ighodalo is inheriting Obaseki’s biggest political enemy.

If the Oba roars tonight through town criers in the villages, the voters may follow his direction

The fifth trend is: The enduring strength and power of incumbency of the governor at the grassroots.

This factor is directly proportional to running on his record. As the incumbent, he comes with a lot of grounds. With the power incumbency at the state level, Obaseki has the ground game, crucial to any electoral victory: Teachers, civil servants and the local government apparatchik. Therefore, the election is his to lose. However he faces an uphill battle with the federal might, with INEC, police and army if they choose to go partisan.

This brings us to the sixth and final trend: Which is the role of the critical institutions in the electoral process.

For instance, will INEC, the police and the army be neutral? Allegations of biases are already swirling. It is a litmus test for INEC and others as Edo projects Nigeria to the world tomorrow.

Will these institutions be checkmated by local and international election observers? Will INEC be free and fair and put its reputation further at risk at a time it should be building back better? And will BVAS work or will it be compromised? Will the election be free and fair?

Meanwhile, ahead of the election tomorrow, INEC has warned political parties to eschew illegal campaigning, as campaigns ended at midnight yesterday, September 19.

Labour Party (LP) said the involvement of its presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, in the governorship campaign of Mr. Olumide Akpata, was borne out of his desire to promote democracy and development in Edo State.

At the same time, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Kogi Central, described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the election, Asue Ighodalo, as possessing impeccable academic qualifications and experience to provide the requisite leadership to develop the state.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan sued for peace, while charging state institutions involved in managing the election process to create a level-playing field to ensure a free and fair exercise.

That was as the Police Service Commission (PSC) charged officers on election duty to be civil and smart, but strict in enforcing the electoral laws.

In a statement, yesterday, Secretary to the Edo State Government, Joseph Eboigbe, reassured the people that security measures had been provided to ensure a free, fair, and credible election.

The statement read, “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the Edo State Government has declared Friday, September 20, a work-free day in Edo State.

“This is to enable workers and other electorate travel to their voting areas ahead of the September 21 governorship election in the state.

“Government wishes everyone journey mercies and reassures that security measures have been provided to ensure a free, fair and credible election.”

INEC to Parties: No Illegal Campaigns

INEC warned political parties that all campaigns ended at midnight yesterday.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of the commission, Sam Olumekun, in a statement, urged parties, candidates, and their supporters to take note of the provisions of the law and ensure compliance.

Olumekun stated, “The commission wishes to remind political parties that in line with Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, and item 12 of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2024 Edo State Governorship election, all campaigns by political parties end at midnight today, Thursday 19th September 2024.

“It is, therefore, illegal for any political party in Edo State to engage in rallies, processions or media campaigns from midnight today. These prohibitions, including sanctions, are provided for in Section 96 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“Similarly, on Election Day, Saturday, 21st September 2024, parties, candidates and their supporters should not appear at the polling units in their campaign attires or carry any campaign materials with them.”

Obi Defends Support for LP’s Akpata

Labour Party (LP) said Obi’s involvement in the governorship campaign of the party’s candidate, Olumide Akpata, was borne out of his desire to promote democracy and development in Edo State.

Obi, who was responding to attacks from some of his adversaries, had urged INEC, the defence headquarters, and other security operatives to ensure a level playing ground for free and fair election. He said he “found Akpata a square peg in a square hole.”

The full statement read, “The attention of Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) has been drawn to a circulating article in the media space accusing our principal, Peter Obi, of hypocrisy for supporting the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in Edo State, Barr. Olumide Akpata.

“The campaigning by Obi for the Labour Party flag bearer in the upcoming Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State has effectively changed the narrative in the state and is leading opponents to the mischief of trying to divert attention from the issues.

“Obi’s adversaries have, instead of focusing on the issues that drive the election, are trying to change the conversation by attacking Obi for supporting his party candidate that he found suitable for the job.

“They anchored their criticism on Obi supporting Bar Akpata because his zone is not supposed to produce the next governor and that Obi is going against his long-standing principles on power rotation.

“But what they failed to understand is that Obi’s stand on zoning remains, but the Labour Party in Edo even under the leadership of an Edo State indigene then did not zone their gubernatorial seat to any area in particular, and delegates that elected Akpata were strictly only Edo people from all the local government areas, including Edo central because they found him suited for their desires for the state.

“Obi does not trade competence and reputation for zoning, and as a democrat, he will always respect the position of the majority, especially if it’s anchored on the track record of the candidate.

“Akpata, by his age and antecedents, appeals to the youths as having the energy and mentality for the job.”

Senator Explains Why Ighodalo Must Win

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Kogi Central, has described the PDP candidate in Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo, as possessing impeccable academic qualifications and experience to provide the required leadership to develop the state if elected.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had earlier in the week held rallies in various parts of Akoko-Edo areas of the state to rally support for Ighodalo, and his running mate, Omorodion Ogie, in the Saturday poll, where she urged Edo residents to vote for them.

A statement by Akpoti-Uduaghan’s media aide, Arogbonlo Israel, said the senator at the rallies in Igarra, Lampese and Ibillo in Akoko-Edo, on Sunday, appealed to the Ebira people and other tribes to support PDP, ensuring continued dividend of democracy in the state.

“I care about you and trust you’ll make the right choice on Saturday the 21st day of September 2024; Vote PDP,” she emphasised.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, according to the statement said, “Asue Ighodalo is a distinguished Nigerian politician and businessman, renowned for his unwavering commitment to the development of Edo.”

Jonathan Sues for Peace, Charges INEC, Security Personnel to Maintain Neutrality

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, chargedstate institutions involved in managing the election process to create a level-playing field to ensure free and fair polling, even as he sued for peace.

Jonathan, who made this known in a statement, urged political actors and stakeholders to work towards deepening the nation’s democracy by prioritising the peace and security of Edo.

In the statement by his media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, the former president emphasised that the Edo election “places a moral burden on state agencies, especially the police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rise to their constitutional responsibilities as independent arbiters in our democratic process.”

For democracy to endure, Jonathan noted that “elections must be devoid of all forms of manipulation and state institutions have the obligation to guarantee peaceful, credible and transparent elections.”

He further charged the election management body to live up to expectations as an unbiased umpire and inspire confidence in all actors through a transparent voting process.

“There is no doubt that loss of confidence in an election encourages political disputes, social unrests, voter apathy, increased polarisation and other far-reaching consequences that could undermine development and democratic consolidation.

“As citizens of voting age in Edo State, go to the polls for the governorship election on Saturday, September 21, 2024, I call on all political actors and stakeholders to work towards deepening the nation’s democracy by prioritizing peace and security of the state.

“Politicians must pursue their interests within the confines of the law and refrain from activities that could undermine the peace and stability of the state.

“It is encouraging that civil rule has endured in the Fourth Republic for 25 years but we should remind our people that democracy loses its value when citizens cannot exercise their political choices in a free and fair atmosphere.

“In the interest of peace and the integrity of our electoral process, I urge the electoral management body and security agencies to be professional and neutral in discharging their responsibilities.”

PSC Urges Officers on Election Duties to Be Strict in Enforcing Electoral Laws

The Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday, charged police officers on election duties to be civil, smart but strict in enforcing the electoral laws.

The commission also said as lead agency in internal security, which included security of election, the police in Edo elections should exhibit strong leadership qualities expected of them.

A statement by Head Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said the Commission would discipline any police officer, who failed to conduct himself in a manner deserving of his office, adding that the success or failure of the election depends on the effectiveness of the police officers on duty.

He said the commission will also reward officers, who exhibit exemplary conduct during the elections.

Ani said the Police Service Commission Staff Monitoring Team had started arriving in Edo to monitor the conduct of police officers during election.

He disclosed that the Commission’s team would be led by a commissioner in the commission, DIG Taiwo Lakanu rtd, revealing that the staff monitoring team would operate from the three senatorial districts and would hold the police accountable for their actions or inactions before, during and after the election.

PDP Charges Voters to Treat APC Riggers, Thugs as Criminals

The PDP has charged the people of Edo to come out enmasse to vote in the Saturday, governorship election and treat any person, who attempts to disrupt, manipulate or rig the poll as a criminal.

The PDP also charged the people of Edo State to defend themselves by confronting and resisting any attempt by fake security personnel who were reportedly being deployed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to abduct innocent citizens, snatch ballot boxes and disrupt the election.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party said that the PDP directive was further predicated on alleged plans by the APC to garb its thugs allegedly imported from Imo and Kogi States with fake police and military uniforms to infiltrate the security agencies and unleash violence on innocent citizens before and on election day.

Against this backdrop, the PDP called on the Inspector General of Police and the INEC to provide designated identification badges to police and other security personnel assigned to specific Polling Units so as to prevent infiltration by APC fake security operatives.

Restating that it stood for peace, it added: “However, our party and the people of Edo State will use every legitimate means available in a democratic resistance to protect our democracy and ensure that nobody subverts the will of the people at the poll.

“Our party also restates that any APC thug that attempts to cause crisis or snatch ballot box in this election will surely face the wrath of the people and the law,” it stated.

Esan Group Urges Peaceful Election

The Association of Esan Professionals (AEP), a non-partisan organisation, has appealed to the people of Edo State to shun violence and conduct themselves peacefully at the Saturday gubernatorial poll.

President of AEP, Mr . Henry Egbiki, made this appeal in Lagos, yesterday, following recent media reports of violence in some parts of the state with regard to the election.

He advised Edo people in general to come out on Saturday and cast their votes peacefully for the candidates of their choice.

He further advised the good people of Edo state, the political parties and their candidates to counsel their supporters and agents to maintain peace and avoid violence and any situation that could engender bloodshed during the election.

The AEP President urged them to have the fear of God and never take governance as a do or die affair.

Secondus Throws Weight Behind Ighodalo

A former National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, has thrown his weight behind the PDP gubernatorial standard bearer in Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo.

Secondus said in a statement in Abuja that the PDP standard bearer is clearly a stand-out candidate for the position with his wealth of experience in the management of man and material.

The former PDP boss urged Edo voters to come out in their numbers to cast their votes for the best candidate, who will take Edo to the next level.

Secondus admonished critical stakeholders involved in the conduct of the election to be transparent and just bearing in mind the bigger consequences of a marred election to democracy.

He said the country was going through a horrific situation already resulting from APC’s misrule and could not afford further strains arising from flawed elections, and therefore called on the INEC to use the Edo election and try to remedy its battered image.