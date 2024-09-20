Global Rights, CISLAC, SERAP, RULAAC, Others Decry Govt Clamp Down on Dissenting Voices

Linus Aleke in Abuja





Global Rights, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Femi Falana Chamber, BudgIT Foundation, CLEEN Foundation, and over 60 others, have condemned in strong terms the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to suppress dissent among citizens, restrict civil society, and undermine Nigeria’s civic environment.

The consortium of civil society organizations also noted that this troubling trend raised serious questions about the state of democracy and human rights in Nigeria, as it appeared to be a deliberate strategy aimed at stifling dissent and curtailing the voices of those who dare to challenge the status quo.

A statement by the civil society groups said the actions of the government in this regard seem to be a calculated response to the growing discontent among the populace, which has been fueled by widespread corruption, extravagant spending by those in power, and the implementation of policies that are increasingly detrimental to the well-being of ordinary Nigerians.

These policies, they said have not only exacerbated the existing socio-economic challenges but have also contributed to a climate of fear and repression, where legitimate grievances are met with force rather than dialogue.

According to the statement: “The undersigned civil society organizations are seriously disturbed by the alarming and troubling rate with which the ruling All-Progressive Congress (APC) government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has resorted to utilizing Nigeria’s security agencies as instruments of harassment, intimidation, and suppression against Labour groups and vocal civil society organizations (CSOs).

“The actions taken by the government in recent weeks have raised serious concerns about the state of democracy and human rights in our nation. It is alarming to witness the increasing measures aimed at stifling voices that challenge the status quo, as well as the systematic targeting of organizations and individuals who advocate for transparency, accountability, and social justice”.

Urging prompt rectification of the numerous errors made in the past months, which have not only eroded public trust but have also created an atmosphere of fear and repression, the consortium said, “It is imperative that the government acknowledges these missteps and takes immediate action to restore the rights and freedoms that are the cornerstone of a democratic society”.

This, they said includes the retraction of any policies or actions that unjustly limit the ability of citizens to express their opinions, assemble peacefully, and engage in meaningful dialogue with their government.

The consortium said that the Nigerian government must direct its agencies and departments to implement a human rights-centered approach when addressing dissent, particularly during protests.

The statement said: “A fundamental principle of the democratic framework we claim to uphold is the allowance of dissenting opinions. The callous and unwarranted harassment of civic actors like Omoyele Sowore should end. Nigerians should not be harassed because they choose to exercise their right to freedom of expression in a manner that the government finds unpalatable”.

They called on President Tinubu to initiate a dialogue involving civil society organizations, media representatives, and professional groups in Nigeria, while cautioning that neglecting the responsibilities will only exacerbate the struggles of Nigerians, who are already burdened by a severely mismanaged economy.

“The period characterized by the oppressive measures of dictatorship ended in 1999. Such an era is not endorsed by Nigeria’s constitution and fails to meet the aspirations of the Nigerian populace, thereby lacking legitimacy,” the group concluded.