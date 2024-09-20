Fire Outbreak at Enugu Filling Station, No Life Lost

*CP orders investigation

A fire incident occurred at Pinnacle Filling Station, Agbani Road, Enugu, on Friday morning. The fire was immediately put out with the support of the personnel of both federal and state fire services, who promptly responded to the emergency situation.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said no life was lost, however, three vehicles on the queue to purchase fuel were torched, while normalcy had been restored by the police.

The statement said a preliminary investigation suggested that the fire may have been caused by fuel leakage from one of the vehicles buying fuel at the station.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, who led police operatives to the scene, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State CID to conduct a full-scale investigation into the incident.