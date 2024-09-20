FCMB, Tulsi Chanrai Restore Vision for 150,000 in Kebbi State





First City Monument Bank (FCMB), in partnership with the Tulsi Chanrai Foundation (TCF), has restored the vision of about 150,000 visually impaired Nigerians in Kebbi State through its long-running Priceless Gift of Sight initiative. Since 2009, the programme has provided free eye tests, optical services, and surgeries, transforming lives across all 21 local government areas in the state, ensuring that many regain their sight and lead more productive lives.

At a recent outreach event in Birnin-Kebbi, marking the 15th anniversary of the initiative, the wife of Kebbi State Governor Hajiya Nafisa Idris expressed deep appreciation for FCMB’s long-standing efforts in combating avoidable blindness.

“We are grateful to FCMB and Tulsi Chanrai for their support in restoring sight to thousands of people suffering from cataracts and other eye defects. By doing this, you have restored hope and empowered individuals to lead productive lives,” she said.

Group Head of Corporate Affairs at First City Monument Bank, Diran Olojo, emphasised the Bank’s dedication to creating an inclusive and sustainable society through initiatives like the Priceless Gift of Sight.

“This programme is about empowerment and inclusivity. Since 2009, over 400,000 Nigerians in Kebbi, Cross River, Ogun, Imo, Abuja, Katsina, and Adamawa states have benefitted. Our partnership with Tulsi Chanrai has helped prevent avoidable blindness, allowing many to regain their vision and reclaim their lives,” Olojo stated.

One of the beneficiaries, Muhammad Maganda, shared his emotional journey of overcoming blindness and returning to farming after a successful surgery. “I was going blind and felt helpless. Thanks to this initiative, I regained my sight and can now work again. I am forever grateful to FCMB and the doctors,” Maganda said.