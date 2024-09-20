Eko Revenue Plus Summit Confirms October Date

The highly anticipated Eko Revenue Plus Summit (ERPS), originally scheduled for September 25 to 26, 2024, will now take place on October 22 and 23, 2024 in Lagos.

This change, according to the organisers, has been made to accommodate the participation of a wider range of stakeholders and to ensure that the summit meets its objectives of delivering cutting-edge solutions to unlock new sources of revenue for Lagos State.

In a statement yesterday, the Headline Sponsor, Wema Bank, and Co-sponsor, AlphaBeta, remain committed to supporting this significant event, which is set to be a landmark in public-private sector collaborations for the State’s financial future. Their sponsorship underscores the importance of creating sustainable partnerships to drive innovation in revenue generation for Lagos.

Commenting, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Modo Ante, Joko Okupe, the organisers of the summit, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government said:“By leveraging technology and innovation.

We can unlock ‘new money’ that will provide economic opportunities for Lagosians, more revenue for Government to enhance Lagos State’s ability to improve lives and livelihoods of Lagosians on all fronts.”

According to him, “The ERPS also offers a platform for innovators to pitch ideas that are capable of unlocking new revenue streams for the State. By participating in the Summit, sponsors and partners will gain numerous benefits, including: enhanced visibility through extensive exposure to a diverse audience, including government officials, business leaders, investors, and international media. It also provides strategic networking opportunities to connect with key stakeholders and decision-makers to forge valuable partnerships and explore new business opportunities.”

The organisers noted that the ERPS will bring together leading experts, business executives, investors, policymakers, and key players across multiple industries to discuss and explore innovative approaches to revenue generation. With Lagos being a hub for business and economic growth, the summit aims to present practical solutions for optimizing revenue collection and ensuring better social amenities for citizens, alongside economic opportunities for businesses.

“This maiden edition of the summit will focus on five key sectors of the state’s economy. These sectors are: Property, Digital Economy, Informal, Energy and Circular Economy. Discussions will highlight how leveraging technology and innovative strategies can help generate more revenue for governments and investors, while promoting economic growth and development for the state.”

“The ERPS will attract a wide spectrum of attendees, including: business executives from Nigeria and abroad looking for growth and investment opportunities; policy makers interested in innovative fiscal approaches to drive government revenue; government officials from Lagos State, including Commissioners and Local Government executives; academics and consultants seeking to contribute to the policy dialogue with insights on revenue models; non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and industry leaders interested in the sustainable economic growth of Lagos.”

“For government officials, this summit is an opportunity to explore new strategies that can help close the budget deficit and increase state revenue, allowing for greater investments in public infrastructure and social welfare programs. For investors and business partners, the summit presents a platform to engage in meaningful discussions on revenue diversification, technology-driven protocols, and potential investments in Lagos’ future economic landscape.”

They added that beyond these, the sponsors and partners will leverage the summit to enhance their brand positioning as leaders in driving economic transformation and innovation in Lagos State – including the exclusive access to high-profile speakers and panelists. Their participation offers a rare opportunity to connect and collaborate with the Lagos State Government and her Agencies in a deeper alliance to work together to serve Lagosians. It will also boost their corporate social responsibility (CSR) profiles as it demonstrates their commitment to supporting sustainable development and economic growth in one of Africa’s most viable destinations.

The shift in date to October 22-23, 2024, ensures that all parties have ample time to prepare and fully engage in the discussions, making this a must-attend event for all stakeholders in Nigeria’s economic future.