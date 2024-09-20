Delta Wins 8th National Youth Games with Over 100 Medals

*Oborevwori harps on unifying benefit of sports

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Hosts Delta State has won the 8th edition of the National Youth Games (NYG), with a total of 111 medals comprising of 46 gold, 31 silver and 34 bronze, at the end of competition yesterday.

Lagos State emerged second with a total of 65 medals, made up of 26 gold, 20 silver and 19 bronze, while Edo State was third with 18 gold, 13 silver and 28 bronze, totalling 59 medals.

With this victory, Delta has maintained its supremacy in youth sports in the country, being the only state that has won the annual tournament since inception 11 years ago.

Delta State, which also hosted the games in 2023, will host two more editions of the competition.

Apart from Rivers State that was absent, 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) participated in the games which started on 9th September, 2024 with President Bola Tinubu formally declaring the games open.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the games yesterday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori reiterated his administration’s commitment to the development of sports and sporting infrastructure in the state in order to promote sports education and create an avenue for youths to thrive.

The governor who was represented at the occasion by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, noted that the state’s commitment to the development of sports infrastructure was advised by the fact that games underscore the power of sports to unite and promote friendship.

Oborevwori said, “As we bring the games to a close, let us continue to nurture our young talents, invest in grassroots sports development and provide opportunity for our youths to excel.

“Here in Delta State, we are committed to developing as well as promoting sports, education, and creating a platform for our youths to thrive.

“I charge you all to continue to earnestly crave for excellence as you grow to become ambassadors of our nation and to inspire others with your achievements.”

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, who was represented by the Director, Grassroots Sports Development, Mr Patrick Okeke, said that the National Youth Games has become a veritable avenue for sport talents discovery, which would greatly enhance sports development in the country.