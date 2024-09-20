CSR: Julius Berger Excites Abuja School for Poorest Households

Leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc in fulfilment of its commitment to progressively sustain its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR objectives Wednesday donated sundry educational materials to Abuja’s school for children from poorest households.

The items ranging from state-of-the-art laboratory equipment, 20ft well-refurbished containers made suitable for staff room and laboratory, 200 back packs, 2,000 notebooks, copies of the literature book, What Sunny saw in the sun and 50 pieces of mosquito nets, to KNOSK N100 A-Day Charity Secondary School, Kuje.

The exercise elicited excitement and effusive gratitude from beneficiaries even as they had kind words for Julius Berger.

Before the items were officially handed over to the proprietors of the school, the leader of Team Julius Berger to the occasion and the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. James Agama told the staff and students that, “in deliberately giving to operational communities, Julius Berger always seeks to underscore the importance of such communities to its operations. It is a cardinal aspect of our corporate belief that any effort made to uplift communities around our operational environments is not wasted but puts a smile in the faces of the beneficiaries.”

He added that the ideals and policies that guide the operations of KNOSK N100 A-Day Charity Secondary School, Kuje are commendable and worth supporting, Agama urged the school and students to use the items donated to further the educational and knowledge goals of the students.

Responding, co-founder of the school, Mr. Kingsley Bangwell said, the school was designed for children from poorest households whose parents can’t afford to send them to government schools.

He said, “The importance of education and a conducive learning environment cannot be overemphasized. The donations from Julius Berger are really something of great joy and credible impact in the lives of our children. First, we have been in dire need of a science laboratory for the longest time.”

The co-founder and the Head of Academics, Mrs Irene Bangwell, was effusive with thanks and prayers for Julius Berger. “…I want to specially thank Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for every donation the company made to us here. At KNOSK, it is important that when we bring these kids to our school, they must be emphasis on how we close the gap in their learning and still teach them what they are supposed to be taught. What Julius Berger has done for us will accelerate closing the gap.”