Borno Sponsors 180 on Postgraduate Studies to Malaysia, India

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Borno State Government has sponsored 180 students for higher education in Malaysia and India.

Among the beneficiaries are 12 PhD and 53 master’s degree students who will study at Sharda University, India as well as another 12 PhD and 73 candidates for Integral University, India.

Twenty-nine other beneficiaries are masters and PhD candidates who will pursue advanced studies at different universities in Malaysia.

During a ceremonial send-forth event held at the Government House in Maiduguri on Thursday, Governor Babagana Zulum urged the beneficiaries to be dedicated to their studies.

He said: “We expect each of you to exhibit a strong dedication to your studies and, in the future, to any professional roles you assume. Your dedication is crucial to ensuring that the benefits of your education directly contribute to the development and progress of Borno State.

“We trust that you will honour this responsibility and use the knowledge and skills you gain to make a positive impact on our society.”

Zulum, while congratulating the beneficiaries, noted that an additional sum of about USD 150 had been approved monthly to cater for their upkeeps.

He said: “At this juncture, I wish to congratulate you on your success. However, I must also remind you that the government has invested significantly in your training. As mentioned earlier, nearly N2 billion will be spent annually on your tuition alone.

“Additionally, I have directed that a monthly allowance of 150 USD be provided for your upkeep. It is important to note that with great opportunities come great responsibilities.

Zulum also promised automatic employment for the beneficiaries of the scholarship after completing their studies.

The governor noted that on their return, some of the beneficiaries would be offered to teach at various tertiary institutions in Borno.

He said: “Those of you pursuing master’s degrees, where possible, try as much as possible to obtain your PhD. On this note, I want to direct the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation to liaise with the tertiary institutions in the state and see the possibility of recruiting some of today’s beneficiaries so that they will immediately resume duty on their return.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Engr Lawan Abba Wakilbe, had explained that the 180 beneficiaries were to pursue courses in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in India and Malaysia.

He also said that while ₦1,988,670,230 was disbursed to cover the tuition fees for the 180 beneficiaries of foreign scholarships, another ₦338,500,000 was allocated for local scholarships, benefiting 303 students.