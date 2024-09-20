‘Benue Ready for Possible Flooding’

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has declared the state’s proactive stance on potential flooding, emphasising that the state is well-prepared to mitigate risks.

Alia stated this yesterday while speaking to newsmen at the State House, Abuja, after meeting with President Bola Tinubu. He expressed the state’s readiness for possible floods, a recurring issue in the region.

The governor sought to dispel concerns about the state’s readiness for possible floods by highlighting the administration’s focus on preventive measures rather than reactive planning.

He also clarified that rather than merely contemplating actions, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) is fully equipped to handle any flood-related challenges.

Alia also mentioned ongoing discussions about dredging the river and exploring various options before seeking federal government’s support.

According to him, “I didn’t say we are thinking on what to do when the floods come we are not thinking, we are prepared, we are creating awareness to all our people, maybe why you mentioned of that is the fact that I had said the river requires dredging.

“So before the dredging there a number of things on the table, exploring to see which of the best options Before the federal government comes in to support us.

“So for the record we’re not just waiting we have A SEMA an emergency management team they have the capacity to take charge of all this and they are already quite armed, we pray that the flood doesn’t come in but if it does you know we are definitely equal to the task.”

The governor acknowledged the persistent issue of residents living in flood-prone areas along waterways and outlined a two-pronged approach of appealing to these individuals while also emphasizing the risks associated with their choices.

“When you find such people, what do you do? You appeal to them, and if it doesn’t work by appeal, when it happens to them, then risk,” Alia explained.

Commenting on the recent Supreme Court decision on local government autonomy, Alia also responded to allegations of candidates imposition ahead of the October 5, 2024 local government elections in the state.

He defended the nomination process, describing it as transparent and inclusive. “What we did was to engage in a direct process,” Alia explained, stating that hardworking APC members were supported for nominations.

The governor emphasised the fairness of the process, acknowledging that while there might be some dissatisfaction, efforts were made to give everyone a voice.

“I wouldn’t try to toy with the reputation I built with my name and personality,” Alia asserted, reaffirming his commitment to transparency.

Looking ahead to the local government poll, Alia expressed excitement and advised those who might not succeed at the election to remain optimistic about future opportunities.