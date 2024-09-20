APRCN Honours Olatunji with UN Ambassadorial Award

Ayodeji Ake

Music maestro , award winning recording artist, songwriter and producer with global and international impact in music, Opeyemi Olatunji a.k.a YemyTpx has been awarded the prestigious United Nations Eminent Ambassador Award by the Advanced Peace and Reconciliation Centre of Nigeria (APRCN).

APRCN, while announcing the award, said YemyTpx has not just only impacted his immediate community ,environment and entertainment industry through music but has also used his gifts, voice and platform to promote peace and unity worldwide.

“Through his creative music works and groundbreaking achievements, Opeyemi has brought people from diverse cultural,ethnic and racial backgrounds together, fostering collaboration and celebrating the richness of global culture and impact .

“Aside his musical achievements, Yemis devotion to philanthropy and advocacy for social causes and Global Peace has left an evergreen and unforgettable mark on the world, influencing others all over the world to join his quest of seeing a world without boundaries,poverty,war and racial discrimination making a positive impact,” it said.

APRCN said the accolade is a testament to his outstanding contributions and tireless efforts in promoting peace, development, and humanitarian causes on a global scale.

The centre said it is inspiring to witness such dedication and excellence being honoured on an international platform, and expressed the hope that he will continue to inspire and uplift communities worldwide with his remarkable work.