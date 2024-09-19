UK Invests £1.9 Million in W/Africa’s Economy Through Science, Tech, Innovation

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The UK government’s West Africa Research and Innovation Hub (WARIH) has launched Sankore to support economic growth by strengthening technology and innovation across West Africa, in close partnership with country governments.

The UK Minister for Africa, Lord Collins, announced the call for creative proposals for the project from non-profit organisations (including UN agencies) at a press conference on Wednesday in Accra.

The Sankore call for proposals will support the UK government’s partnership with government in Nigeria and Ghana on science, technology and innovation, facilitate commercialisation of innovative solutions, improve innovation policy and enhance government digital service delivery.

Named after a West African medieval center of learning, Sankore will establish new partnerships worth up to £1.9 million with non-profit organisations (including UN agencies) in Ghana or Nigeria.

At the launch and call for proposals, UK Minister for Africa, Lord Collins, said: “This initiative is all about how we can work together to strengthen the global technology sector, creating opportunities for rapidly growing economies with lots of potential to compete on the world stage. The Sankore grant fosters partnerships at its heart, with a strong message that we go far when we go together.”

Nigeria’s Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji said: “Sankore project is a pivotal opportunity for Nigeria to enhance its innovation landscape, by strengthening industry-science linkages and developing an enabling policy environment. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to developing practical solutions that lead to sustainable and inclusive growth.”

Also commenting, the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter, said: “Sankore exemplifies the UK’s commitment to driving innovation and sustainable development in Nigeria. The project will strengthen partnerships between businesses and innovators as well as drive the development of innovative solutions that address critical gaps in priority economic sectors. The project will build on the UK’s wider efforts to support economic growth, create job opportunities and propel Nigeria’s technology and innovation ecosystem.”

This is the new West Africa Research and Innovation Hub’s accountable grant mechanism of up to £1.9 million to support technology and innovation systems strengthening in Ghana and Nigeria. The project is part of the Africa Technology and Innovation Partnerships (UK-ATIP) Programme.

This project complements to other UK-supported efforts and builds on existing UK initiatives to support sustainable economic and private sector growth in Nigeria, including through FSD Africa, Manufacturing Africa, MOBILIST, and British international Investments.