Shettima to Lead Nigeria’s Delegation to 79th UN General Assembly 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will not attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly session in New York this year.

Rather, Vice-President Kashim Shettima will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the annual summit next week.

In a statement issued Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president has thus directed Vice-President Shettima to lead Nigeria’s delegation.

According to the release, President Tinubu, who returned to the country last Sunday after his trip to China and the United Kingdom, wants to focus on domestic issues and address some of the country’s challenges, especially after the recent devastating flooding.

At UNGA 79, Shettima will deliver Nigeria’s national statement to the General Assembly, attend important sideline events and hold bilateral meetings.

The high-level general debate, with the theme ‘Leaving no one behind: Acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations,’ will run from Tuesday, September 24, through Saturday, September 28, 2024.

