Semelas to Lead Airbus in Africa and Middle East

Agnes Ekebuike

Airbus has named Gabriel Semelas as President of Airbus in Africa and the Middle East, effective from 1st January 2025.

Gabriel Semelas brings more than 24 years of experience in the aeronautical industry, having held key senior executive roles. He returns to Airbus from his current position as Chief Commercial and Financial Officer at Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH in Germany. Prior to that, he led the contracts team for Airbus’ Commercial Aircraft business in Africa and the Middle East.

In his new role, Gabriel Semelas will be responsible for overseeing Airbus’ operations across all the company’s divisions in the Africa and Middle East region, a key area for Airbus strategic development.

Executive Vice President International at Airbus, Wouter Van Wersch, said: “Gabriel’s extensive background in the aeronautical industry, coupled with his proven leadership skills, makes him the ideal candidate to lead Airbus’ operations in Africa and the Middle East. We are confident that under his leadership, we will continue to strengthen our presence and partnerships in this strategically important region.”

“I am honoured to take on this responsibility at such a pivotal time for Airbus in Africa and the Middle East. I look forward to working with our talented teams and partners to drive growth and innovation in this dynamic market,” Semelas further said.