Mohammed: PDP Govs Insist Fubara Must Have Control of Party’s Structures in Rivers

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, has declared that the forum was standing by its decision to back the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, as the leader of the PDP in the state.

Mohammed stressed that as the number one member of the PDP in Rivers State, the governor must be allowed to have control over the party’s structure.

Addressing journalists after a meeting with a delegation of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party at the Governor’s Office in Bauchi, Mohammed stated that he had a very fruitful meeting with the delegation of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP led by the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN, and five others.

“We discussed extensively on the PDP, the legacy establishing the PDP in terms of its historical significance, the reshaping of national development as evidenced by our 16 years of good governance in the country, and of course the upgrading of our core values.

“They are of good governance, respect for the rule of law, and the unity of the country, and indeed providing a very stable platform for sustainable democracy for our dear nation.

“Along that line, we discussed extensively the need for collaboration between the PDP Governors’ Forum and the NWC so that some of the issues can be resolved, including the litigations that cannot be resolved, will be resolved on the table.

“It is along this line that we collectively agreed for the rule of law, and the delegation gave their firm commitment and support for the position of the PDP Governors’ Forum in Rivers State.

“In Rivers State, where we don’t have the established practice in which any governor from the party is the leader of the party and will therefore have the party structure for sustainability.

“On behalf of the Governors’ Forum, we are very grateful to the NWC, ably led by the National Legal Adviser. We also discussed some legal issues that are lingering, and we used the opportunity to speak on behalf of the Governors Forum to ask the delegation to convey our appreciation to the Acting National Chairman of the PDP.

“We insist that, please, those committees they have set up on reconciliation and disciplinary issues should work in a manner that will do it through consensus and agreement so that we will not at least create anything that can bring imbroglio.

“We are behind the North-Central Zone of the party to be allowed to produce the National Chairman of the party. Precedents have been set in the past when Ahmed Mu’azu succeeded Bamanga Tukur and Ali Modu Sheriff came after him.

“In fairness, the North Central should be allowed to complete its tenure. That is justice, that is fairness, and that is what the PDP stands for.

“Going forward, I assured them that the PDP Governors Forum will be meeting with them from time to time to discuss issues of unity and development of the party. We also want to interface with structures like the Former Governors Forum, Former Ministers Forum, and others.

“By the time the PDP emerges from the present situation, we will be ready, Insha Allah, to take over the leadership of the country in 2027. We will then build on the massive development of 16 years obstructed by the wasteful years of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).”