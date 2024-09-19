Kano Approves Conversion of Sa’adatu Rimi to a degree-awarding College of Education

The Kano State Executive Council has approved the conversion of the Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education to Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education and maintained that it would remain a degree-awarding institution.

The decision to convert the university to a college of education was taken at the 18th sitting of the state’s executive council held on Sept. 18, 2024.

The state government said the development was aimed at enhancing the quality of education and maintaining effective management in the state’s higher education sector.

According to a statement signed by Baba Dantiye, the Kano State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday, the decision followed an extensive consultation with key stakeholders.

It said the decision also followed the recommendation of a high-powered committee appointed by the state government to examine the university’s status and devise a way to enhance its academic quality.

It further stated that the committee’s findings highlighted concerns from the academic and non-academic communities and other stakeholders regarding the potential negative impact of the initial college transition into a university.

“These concerns include the risk of losing experienced lecturers, salary-related conflicts, and administrative challenges that could hinder the institution’s operational efficiency.

“The Council noted that several similar institutions across the country have successfully operated as colleges of education while offering a variety of degree programmes, without transforming into university status, under the “dual mode” introduced by the NCE-regulated body.

“The conversion is expected to have no adverse effects on students, as the current undergraduates in the college will continue with their studies.

“Also, the certificate of the university will be safely kept for future use.

“Moreover, the institution will continue to offer both its traditional courses and additional degree programmes, in line with its newly expanded academic mandate,” the statement read.

Consequently, Gov. Abba Yussuf has approved the dissolution of university management with immediate effect and directed the vice chancellor to hand over the affairs of the former university to his most senior deputy, pending further announcements.

“This strategic decision underscores the Kano State Government’s commitment to ensuring the stability and continued growth of its higher education institutions while addressing the concerns of stakeholders to maintain academic excellence and operational efficiency,” it read.

In Feb. 2023, the National Universities Commission (NUC) approved the licensing and upgrading of Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education to Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education towards the end of the previous administration.