IYC Poll Mayhem: I Was Accused of Plot to Install Wike’s Candidate, Declares President

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt and Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa



President of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Worldwide, Sir Jonathan Lokpobiri, has lamented the tragedy that marred the Eastern Zonal Elections of the IYC, last weekend, in Abuloma Town, Rivers State, where scores of youths were feared dead and properties destroyed.

Addressing a press conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalist, NUJ, Press Centre, in Yenagoa, yesterday, Lokpobiri said his stand against imposition of candidates and demand for a level playing field for all candidates was misinterpreted by a section of leaders that he was plotting to install a candidate that will be loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, and former governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike.

Lokpobiri, who was accompanied by members of his executives, including zonal and chapters’ chairmen, said as IYC President, he had no interest in the election whatsoever, adding that he had warned all candidates and officials that they were bound under oath and moral obligation to support all Ijaw sons and daughters holding political offices.

Lokpobiri, said security agencies including the inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Federal Government should hold Amana soldiers, owned by a popular militant warlord, responsible for the mayhem that left many Ijaws dead and countless injured.

The IYC President chronicled the intrigues and many attempts by the warlord and some others to derail the process, insisting that his candidate be returned unopposed for the chairmanship position of the Eastern Zones.

Meanwhile, the group has called for the cancellation of its 2024 Zonal election marred by crisis and killings on September 14, in Abuloma area of Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

THISDAY gathered that the election was disrupted midway when gunmen stormed the venue and began sporadic shooting on supposed opponent.

In a viral video, people in the area scampered to safety during the period, but some persons were reportedly hit by stray bullets in the combat.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who reacted to the incident said the command had launched manhunt for the gunmen involved in the invasion of the election.

But the IYC Eastern Zone chairmanship candidate, Edward Asikitamunoprim, has called for the cancellation of the inconclusive election.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Asikitamunoprim commiserated with the Abuloma people and the families that lost their loved ones in the course of the election.

He said the election was done under severe tension, which led to delegates voting under fear and outright intimidation with eventual attendant cancellation of some of his votes.