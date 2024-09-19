INEC Releases Revised Guidelines, Regulations to Recall Lawmakers

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released revised regulations and guidelines for the recall of a member of the National Assembly, House of Assembly of a state or Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement Thursday appealed to constituents interested in the recall of their elected representatives to be guided by the provisions of the regulations and guidelines in preparing and submitting their petitions to the commission.

The commission released the guidelines after its meeting held Thursday to review the final preparations for the Edo State governorship election holding on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Olumekun added that the commission also considered and approved the revised Regulations and Guidelines for the Recall of members of the National and State Assemblies and Councillors in the Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He noted: “The commission has, in the last few weeks, received a number of requests from different groups across the country for the recall of their representatives in the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly.

“Some of them have even requested the commission to initiate the process of the recall on their behalf.

“For clarity, the process is initiated by the voters in a constituency. The commission only implements their request in line with Sections 69, 110 and 160 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Sections 2(c) and 113 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“Accordingly, the commission has reviewed the regulations and guidelines, providing a detailed procedure for recall.”

The commission added that the 10-page document has been uploaded on its website and social media platforms for the guidance of prospective petitioners and for public information.