Happy Birthday to the Philanthropist Called Okorocha

Rawlings Okorie





Sixty-two years ago on Sunday, 22nd September, 2024 in a sleepy village of Ogboko, Ideato South Local Government Area, Orlu zone, Imo State, a couple received answers to their prayers as the heavily pregnant mother gave birth to baby boy to which Mr. Okorocha Sr. with his wife’s consent christened Anayo-Chukwu (Ask of God); but in choosing that name, little did they realize that they were not just asking of God for a son to wipe away their tears alone but that of millions of others across Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

One sunny afternoon, a senior colleague, elder Sam, uncharacteristically was humming a religious song as I approach him; with a smile he looked up to me and gave an unsolicited advice: “When you have given your all to whichever service that has been entrusted to your care but you were not adequately appreciated for your service, do not despair because God can bless you through one of your children.” He then regaled me with the good news behind the smile: his first son who had traveled to Canada some years ago for his postgraduate studies which did almost bankrupt him had successfully secured residence visas for two of his siblings in Nigeria to join him in Canada. Talk of answers to prayers.

Elder Sam’s story mirrors the heart desire of the Okorocha’s sixty-two years ago while the heavily pregnant wife was carrying their unborn baby. Who knew how many times Okorocha Sr. suffered from broken promises, cheated out of labors and services rendered? But he kept believing and trusting that one day God will remember him through one of his children and maybe through this one in the womb, because deep in their hearts like in every expectant family’s heart, the baby’s name had already been decided. Faith and hope were made flesh the day the baby was born and was christened – Anayo-Chukwu Rochas Okorocha.

Like every great man and child of destiny, Rochas Anayo Okorocha went through fire and the school of hardship preparatory to occupy the position destiny and fate entrusted in him in accordance with his parents’ prayers. In due time emerged Rochas Anayo Okorocha the philanthropist, God fearing man, father to orphans and widows, businessman, educationist, public Servant, champion of the masses and politician.

Typical of Rochas, he shouldered these roles and discharged them with zeal and equanimity. His smiles are infectious, he carries no air around him. Every person is a human being before him and must be given equal opportunity. His philanthropic prowess is second to none. His love for education and the realization that education is the best way to empower a child gave birth to the Rochas Foundation which later gave birth to Rochas Foundation College of African (ROFOCA) that offers free education to over 10,000 to 20,000 students across the continent of Africa from secondary to university. Rochas College is located across the six geo-political zones of the country offering free education to kids from the underprivileged backgrounds across Nigeria and Africa. His quest for knowledge led him to pursue a degree in law up to masters’ level.

As a father and husband, he remains a role model to those whose family are dysfunctional on the excuse of being too busy to take care of the home front. A good husband begat a good wife. Her Excellency, Mrs. Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha remains an example of excellent motherhood amid tight commitment to public life. She is the needle that knit all parts together behind the scenes. Their children from A to Z are epitome of discipline, humility and good manners irrespective of their social class.

Their down to earth attitude endears you to them on sudden realization of who they are; they mingle and treat everyone with respect least expected in our opaque culture from kids educated at the best schools in the world such as Oxford. As a politician, his love and commitment for a Nigeria where everyone thrive irrespective of tribe and creed is open for all to see. A detribalized Nigerian who eats and dines with people from every zone of this country. He believes and practices equality of all.

The jury is still out as to whether Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha foray into politics diminished or enhanced his enviable social status, because prior to joining politics Rochas was a household name that invoke awe and philanthropy. However, Rochas understands that in civilized clime politics offers a bigger platform for service and greater empowerment to the masses hence his deep dive into the murky waters of Nigerian politics having first contested for the presidency at the age of 37.

His popular cliché, “my people, my people’’ is his way of connecting with his grassroot fans. The euphoria that greeted his election in 2011 could only be compared with that of the current performing governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti’s election in 2023. His election invoked pride in the average South Easterner after long years of maladministration and political buffoonery. The elation that greeted his election was not just felt in the South-East zone or Nigeria alone but by Diasporan Nigerians including yours sincerely who celebrated with a colleague, an Orlu indigene in our small office in South-East London.

The celebration across the globe was only a nod of approval to the good people of Imo State for making the impossible possible in democratic governance.

As the Governor of Imo State, Okorocha (HERO) didn’t disappoint his teaming supporters and the good people of Imo State. Within the first term of his administration, Imo State witnessed an economic and infrastructural transformation that could only be compared to that of the late sage and the first civilian governor of the old Imo State, Chief Sam Onunaka Mbakwe.

Being a developmental agent himself, he opened up Owerri for business investments through roads, housing and bridge construction; for the first time students from primary to secondary levels in the State enjoyed free education, while those at the tertiary level benefited from bursary awards. Public institutions such as schools, hospitals, markets and others were not left out of the transformation that was taking place in Imo State. Also not left out in the infrastructural development frenzy was the hospitality industry as Owerri became a beehive of business activity as modern hotels sprang up from all corners of the capital to cater to the needs of tourists and investors coming to the State to partake in the economic upswing and transformation being engineered by the new administration.

This economic transformation also led to the modernization of the Imo State Airport, Owerri. The agricultural sector was not left out of this transformation too. In the area of security, Imo State became a haven for peace and tranquility which ensured that tourism blossomed.

While these giant strides in economic activity were taking place and citizens were reveling in happiness due to the transformative leadership of HERO, critics and political opponents of the administration whose stocks had diminished sought to stoke division against the administration. Funded by well-oiled wealth, they manufactured and sold imaginary lies to the public to the point that some of those who were benefiting from the administration’s transformative drive started believing the falsehoods sold to them. Infrastructural development suddenly became a dirty phrase, bridges and flyovers were no longer seen as achievements.

Happiness and monuments which are symbols of tourism became dirty words. Posterity will surely be kind to the administration of HERO for his tenacity to give the people of Imo State a taste of good governance in the face of torrents of opposition. Unfortunately for those cynics and merchant of lies, the good people of Imo State were not deceived because till date they recognize the man who had genuine love and noble intentions to serve the people.

It is regrettable that our politics has descended to the lowest ebb that some politicians can go to any length to discredit their opponents’ positive achievements just to win an election; but what is more regrettable is when public institutions that should provide guiderails against abuse are being weaponized against opponents.

As the spirit of Okorocha Sr. looks down on us with a smile, he should be happy because his Anayo-Chukwu (ask of God) did wipe away not just his tears and disappointments but that of millions of others and surely, he will still wipe away more tears.

I am not a fortune teller neither do I possess a crystal ball, but whatever happens going forward, I see a man who will be fulfilled and satisfied at the end of his sojourn here on earth because of the positive legacy he has made and is still making in the lives of real people.

Finally, as his family, friends, business and political associates across the globe celebrate this man of destiny and accomplishments, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Rochas Anayo Okorocha on his sixty-two birthdays, I join millions of fans and admirers to wish him a happy birthday filled with good health and God’s guidance as he continues to carry the burdens of the people on his shoulders.

Rawlings U. Okorie, a Sales and Marketing Consultant lives in Abuja.