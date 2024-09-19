FCTA Appeals to Residents of Abuja Impacted by Earth Tremor to Evacuate Buildings

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has appealed to residents of Mpape, Katampe and Maitama areas jolted by earth tremor since last Saturday to evacuate their buildings in the event of a vibration.

The warning was contained in a statement issued by the FCT Emergency Management Department (FEMD).

This is also as the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, (NGSA) has confirmed earth tremors in some parts of the FCT urging residents not to panic. The NGSA described the tremors as low and posing no threat.

Head of Public Affairs, FEMD, Nkechi Isa, in a statement yesterday appealed to residents to stay away from electric poles during the vibrations.

The statement also added that an adhoc committee on emergency preparedness plan for earth tremors in some parts of the FCT had been constituted.

Acting Director General of the FCT Emergency Management Department FEMD, Abdulrahman Mohammed, announced the composition after a meeting with stakeholders on recent vibrations in some parts of Mpape, Katampe and Maitama.

He said the ad hoc committee would sensitise residents on what to do during and after the tremor. According to him, the earth tremor which first occurred on Saturday at Mpape exhibited no physical evidence of rock movement.

In the same vein, the Deputy Director, Solid Minerals, FCTA, Ulom Ifop, noted that it was the fault lines under the ground place stress on the rocks that were causing tremors.

“This thing which has started will continue. There is a seismic substation at Toro and at Katampe Hill. We need a substation at Area 11, Asokoro and Maitama”. Ifop said.

On his part, a water consultant, Taiwo Oyekan attributed the tremor to human activities, which might have caused friction on the edges leading to the tremors.

Oyekan, who stated that there must be a blast threshold by quarry companies, suggested that all rock blasting in the area must be put on hold for now.