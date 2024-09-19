Edo Guber: SDP Will Not Step Down for Anybody, Says Adebayo

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, the leader and presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has debunked the rumours making the rounds that the party’s candidate in the state, Anerua Abdulai Aliu,

has stepped down.

On the contrary, he said its party candidate has not and will never step down for any candidate or party.

Adebayo, in his official X(former twitter) handle @Pres-Adebayo, said the people should not be deceived by the All Progressives Congress (APC) propaganda and its disastrous economic policy that brought sorrow tears and hunger in the land.

“Voters and general public in the Edo gubernatorial election slated for Saturday, 21 September, 2024 should not be deceived by @OfficialAPCNg and its desperate propaganda. @TheSDPNg has not and will not step down for a political party whose disastrous economic policy is sorrow tears and hunger. We stand by our candidate and our manifesto of Farewell to Poverty and Insecurity,” he said.

Given the economic situation in the land, Adebayo said whoever can spare a finger to thumbprint for APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should have his or head re-examined.

For him, “Any voters lamenting over poverty, insecurity, hunger, unemployment, inflation, hardship and injustice who still can spare a finger to thumbprint for @OfficialAPCNg or @OfficialPDPNig need to reexamine the connection between their brains and their fingers”.