Edo Guber: All Campaigns End Midnight Thursday, INEC Warns Political Parties

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja 

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned all political parties that all campaigns end by midnight Thursday, September 19, 2024. 

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement Thursday, therefore, urged parties, candidates and their supporters to take note of the provisions of the law for compliance.

He said: “The commission wishes to remind political parties that in line with Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, and item 12 of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2024 Edo State Governorship election, all campaigns by political parties end at midnight today, Thursday 19th September 2024. 

“It is therefore illegal for any political party in Edo State to engage in rallies, processions or media campaigns from midnight today. These prohibitions, including sanctions, are provided for in Section 96 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“Similarly, on Election Day, Saturday 21st September 2024, parties, candidates and their supporters should not appear at the polling units in their campaign attires or carry any campaign materials with them.”

