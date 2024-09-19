  • Thursday, 19th September, 2024

Edo 2024: Govt Declares Friday Work-free Day

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City 

The Edo State Government has declared Friday, September 20, a work-free day to enable its workers and other electorate travel to their voting areas ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

In a statement, the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Joseph Eboigbe, assured residents of the state that security measures have been provided to ensure a free, fair and credible election.

The statement read: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the Edo State Government has declared Friday, September 20, a work-free day in Edo State.

“This is to enable workers and other electorate travel to their voting areas ahead of the September 21 governorship election in the state.

“Government wishes everyone journey mercies and reassures that security measures have been provided to ensure a free, fair and credible election.”

