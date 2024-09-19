Bridging the Healthcare Gap: How Interswitch and Lagos State are Transforming Patient Care

Precious Ugwuzor

In Lagos, where healthcare systems sometimes struggle to keep up with the demands of a rapidly growing population, a new initiative is promising to change the narrative. The Lagos State Health Information Platform (Lagos SHIP), a collaboration between Interswitch Group and the Lagos State Government, is set to redefine healthcare delivery in the state. This groundbreaking platform was the focus of a recent stakeholders’ engagement forum, where key players in the healthcare sector gathered to discuss its far-reaching potential.

At its core, Lagos SHIP leverages cutting-edge technology to create a seamless and comprehensive health information system. Developed by Interswitch’s healthcare subsidiary, e’Clat, the platform enables Lagos residents to book appointments, access their medical records, and pay for healthcare services with amazing ease. Beyond convenience, Lagos SHIP represents a strategic shift towards a more connected and efficient healthcare system.

In his keynote address which was delivered at the forum, Professor Akinola Abayomi, the Honourable Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, painted a vivid picture of the platform’s transformative potential. He highlighted how Lagos SHIP could streamline operations, reduce administrative burdens, and ultimately enhance the quality of care provided to patients.

He said: “By embracing the Lagos SHIP, we can leverage advanced technological improvements that translate into cost savings and better resource allocation, ultimately enhancing the quality of care and improving patient outcomes.

We are living in a time of rapid transformation in healthcare, driven by advancements in technology and a shift towards more informed and involved patients. The Lagos SHIP initiative, a joint effort by the Lagos State Government and Interswitch Group, is designed to revolutionise healthcare services in the state by connecting patients to doctors, streamlining patient care through electronic medical records, and solving operational challenges,” the Commissioner added.

Lagos SHIP reimagines what healthcare could look like in the 21st century. By incorporating technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), the platform is poised to deliver smarter, more personalised care.

Dr. Wallace Ogufere, Managing Director of Interswitch e’Clat, spoke passionately about the platform’s potential to set new standards in healthcare, not just in Lagos, but across Nigeria and the continent. According to him, the vision of a more connected healthcare system where data flows seamlessly between patients, doctors, and administrators represents a significant leap forward in how healthcare is delivered and experienced.

“Through Lagos SHIP, we will support the Lagos State Government in unlocking the potential of electronic medical records, securely leveraging data from public and private hospitals and allied locations. This will facilitate improved experiences for stakeholders across the board, from healthcare administrators to medical professionals and patients,” he noted.

“By leveraging advanced technologies like virtual care, wearables, data analytics, the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) among others, Lagos SHIP will redefine the way healthcare is delivered, accessed, and experienced,” Dr. Ogufere added.

The forum underlined the importance of collaboration in bringing this ambitious vision to life. Stakeholders from various sectors, including healthcare providers, government agencies, and technology experts, engaged in discussions about the platform’s implementation, data security, and privacy concerns. The consensus was clear: for Lagos SHIP to succeed, it requires the collective effort and support of all involved.

The launch of Lagos SHIP emphasises Interswitch’s commitment to driving positive change and enhancing healthcare delivery across Lagos State and beyond. As the Lagos SHIP initiative gains momentum, it stands as a testament to what can be achieved when innovation meets public service.

The platform’s potential to transform healthcare delivery in Lagos is immense, and with continued support, it promises to set new benchmarks for healthcare in Nigeria and beyond. For the residents of Lagos, Lagos SHIP offers not just a new way to access healthcare, but a brighter, healthier future.