Yahaya Bello Raises the Alarm over Planned Arrest After Visit to EFCC 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Mr Yahaya Bello, has raised the alarm over alleged plan by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to forceful arrest him and arraign him on allegations bordering on money laundering and misappropriation of state funds.

Bello had on Wednesday turned himself in to the anti-graft agency.

He went to the EFCC’s headquarters in Abuja, in company of Governor Usman Ododo and some of his supporters but was asked to go, according to a statement by Bello’s media aide, Mr Micheal Ohiare.

Although, the Commission did not comment on Bello’s visit, it issued a statement that the former governor remains a wanted person, over corruption allegations.

Few hours after, at about 10pm, Ohiare released a statement that operatives of the EFCC had besieged the Asokoro, Abuja, Government House of Kogi State, with a view to arresting Bello.

“It has come to our notice that people suspected to be operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission are currently around the Kogi Government Lodge, Asokoro in an attempt to forcefully arrest former Governor Yahaya Bello.

“They were shooting sporadically”, the statement read.

The media aide, condemned the alleged siege, pointing out that the action was coming after the former governor went to the EFCC Office voluntarily earlier today but the Commission told him to leave and come at a later date, only to mount a gestapo-like attack on the Kogi State Government facility in Asokoro.

“We want to place it on record that the EFCC should be held accountable if anything untoward happens to him.

“Tonight’s attack was needless as the former Governor made himself available to the EFCC in their office for interrogation. The EFCC had no question to ask Alh. Yahaya Bello in the morning, but suddenly, they are out to arrest him.

“This action is condemnable. They have displayed the very reason many Nigerians believe they were fighting political battles instead of the mandate to fight corruption. This action reflects much more than the fight against corruption.

“We will keep Nigerians posted”, the statement added.

EFCC has yet to issue any statement on the later development.