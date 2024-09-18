Yahaya Bello Honoured EFCC Invitation, Officials Didn’t Interrogate Him, Says Ex-Gov’s Media Office

*He is not in our custody, says EFCC

The Media Office of Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello has said that the former Governor honoured the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) but he was not interrogated by the officials of the anti-graft agency.

A statement by the Media Director, Ohiare Michael, which provided updates on the visit of the former governor to the anti-graft agency office in Abuja said, “EFCC did not, however, interrogate him as officials told him he could leave.”

The statement said, “As we write, HE Alhaji Yahaya Bello has left the EFCC office”.

EFCC in a statement issued by its Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, Wednesday, said the former governor was not in its custody.

The anti-graft agency statement read: “Media reports today that a former Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Yahaya Bello is in the holding facility of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is incorrect. The Commission wishes to state that Bello is not in its custody.

“Bello, already declared wanted by the Commission for alleged N80.2billion money laundering charges, remains wanted with a subsisting warrant for his arrest.”

Yahaya Bello Media Office had earlier on Wednesday announced that the former Kogi governor had honoured the EFCC invitation, adding that the decision was made after due consultations with his family, legal team and political allies.

However, another statement by his Media Office in the evening reads: “Earlier today, we reported the voluntary visit of former Governor of Kogi State, HE Alh. Yahaya Bello to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission office to honour the Commission’s invitation.

“In the statement, we reiterated the former Governor’s great respect for the rule of law and constituted authority, and stressed that, all the while, he only sought the enforcement of his fundamental rights in order to ensure due process.

“The EFCC did not, however, interrogate him as officials told him he could leave. We don’t know what this means yet. As we write, HE Alhaji Yahaya Bello has left the EFCC office. He was accompanied there by the Governor of Kogi State, HE Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo.

“Recall that the case has been before a competent court of jurisdiction, and Alhaji Yahaya Bello had been duly represented by his legal team at every hearing. The former Governor decided to honour the invitation to clear his name as he has nothing to hide and nothing to fear. “

