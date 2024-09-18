UNIOSUN Convocation: 59 Graduands Bag First Class

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Vice-Chancellor of the Osun State University, Prof. Odunayo Clement Adeboye, at a pre-convocation press conference to herald the 14th convocation ceremony of the university at the weekend, disclosed that 59 students of the institution bagged first class with (2.75) per cent in this year graduation ceremony.

The VC, while giving the breakdown of the various degrees and diplomas in terms of class of degrees, stressed that 673 bagged Second Class Upper Division with (31.38 per cent) while second class lower division stood at 1,109 with (51.56 per cent) and third class 304 with (14.17 per cent).

Adeboye emphasised that a total of 2,409 degrees and diplomas will be awarded at the ceremony this year, which comprises of first degrees with about 2,145, while postgraduate diplomas stood at 10, master degrees 214, doctoral degrees 40, making the total number of 2,409 graduands

The vice-chancellor thanked Governor Ademola Adeleke for his unwavering support.

He said: “Your investment in our university continues to drive us towards excellence, achievements and contributing to our narrative is invaluable.”

He pointed out that his administration aimed to be among the top 10 universities in Nigeria and within the top 20 in Africa in the foreseeable future.

He added, “Our path is clear, and our strategies are robust. We are committed to providing a conducive learning environment, ensuring staff and students’ satisfaction, and leveraging modern technologies to achieve our vision.”

Adeboye commended all university community members for their contributions to this milestone, saying, “We will continue to elevate Osun State University to greater heights.”