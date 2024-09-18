Take Flood Alert Serious, Kwara Urges Residents

The Kwara State Government has urged residents of the state to take seriously the various flood alerts, enlightenment and precautionary measures already put in place by the government and traditional institutions.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Communication, Bola Olukoju, said various agencies of government have conducted several public enlightenment programmes on flooding and how to mitigate its impact in areas that are prone to it.

“More of such programmes are still ongoing, including through radio stations and community leaders. The government has desilted many drainages and water passages within the metropolis while discouraging actions that may compound the threats of climate crisis and rise in water levels,” she said.

“In riverine communities like Patigi and Edu and elsewhere, our royal fathers have continued to engage people in areas that are prone to flooding to relocate to places long allocated for the purpose. We appeal to our people to follow this important advisory as the government does its part of supporting them in various ways.”

The statement said the state government will continue to lend its voice to calls for the dredging of the River Niger which is the permanent solution to the perennial flooding in that axis.