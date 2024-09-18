Sokoto University Vice-Chancellor Receives Award of Excellence

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The acting Vice-Chancellor of Sokoto State University, Prof. Mohammed Bello Yerima, has been honoured with an Award of Excellence by the Kebbi Youths for Equity and Good Governance.

The presentation was held recently at the Senate Chamber of the university.

While presenting the award on behalf of the association, the Organising Secretary, Ibrahim Muhammad, stated that the award commemorates the 33rd anniversary of Kebbi as a state.

He commended Yerima for his exceptional dedication to fostering a cordial relationship between Kebbi and Sokoto states and his contributions to education, youth advancement, and biotechnology in Sub-Saharan Africa.

In his acceptance speech, Yerima reiterated his commitment to serving humanity and acknowledged the university’s efforts towards academic excellence and infrastructural development. He added that preparations are ongoing towards the success of the forthcoming National Universities Commission’s October/November accreditation exercise.

Yerima also commended the governor and visitor to the university, Dr. Ahmed Sokoto, for his significant support and contribution towards the growth and development of the university.

He particularly lauded the governor’s prompt payment of salaries and allowances to sabbatical and visiting lecturers, which has greatly benefited the university.

The acting vice-chancellor further applauded the governor’s intervention in repairing some of the university’s structures damaged by severe windstorms, which is going on steadily, and acknowledged his effort in addressing this critical issue, ensuring that the university continues to strive for academic excellence.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Attahiru Ahmad Sifawa, thanked the association for recognising Yerima's achievements.