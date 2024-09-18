Rich Nigerian Cultural Heritage, Veritable Tool to Generate Revenue, Says Odeh

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer of the United Kingdom-based entertainment powerhouse, JJ Barry Conglomerate, Ambassador Ken Odeh, has stressed the need for the government at all levels in Nigeria to develop the nation’s rich cultural heritage with a view to generating income.

He expressed worry over Nigerian leaders’ seeming disregard for its potential rich culture in the international community.

Odeh, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the culture sector is immensely viable if well harnessed for economic development.

He stressed the need for the Nigerian government to explore other areas of revenue generation instead of focusing solely on the petroleum sector.

Odeh, who is the organizer of the annual Edo Festival and Awards in the UK, maintained that the great countries of the world gather immense wealth by diversifying their economies and investing on different sectors.

The JJ Barry CEO also urged individuals and organisations to also do their bid in the promotion of the country’s cultural heritage by doing what it takes to preserve it irrespective of their location across the world.

He said he took the initiative to begin to promote Edo back in 2011 when he started the first edition of Edo Festival and Awards.

He noted that despite little or no sponsorship from government or corporate bodies, the love for his heritage has been a major driving force and motivation to put the event together for the past 14 years.

Odeh said the main thrust of the event, which has over the years turned out to be the biggest cultural show in the UK, was to promote Edo heritage, and foster goodwill among Nigerians in their host nations.

The international entrepreneur also said he embarked on charitable acts such as providing foods and clothes for the less privileged especially orphans and widows.

He said the platform provided opportunities for guests to showcase their businesses, develop new ideas, find mentors, and connect with potential clients, among others.

He said: “This year’s Edo Festival and Awards is the 14th edition. This one is special because it will be a three-day programme holding at the Radison Blu in London.

“It will kick off on the 15th of November with a Business/Investment Forum, Saturday the 16th will be for Live Performance and Awards while Sunday, November 17th will be the after party to serve as the closing ceremony.”

Odeh added that the three-day event will be spiced with cultural dance, music performances, food exhibitions and fashion displays.