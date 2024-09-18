  • Wednesday, 18th September, 2024

NAF Commences Airlift of Election Materials to Edo 

Linus Aleke in Abuja 

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced the airlift of election materials for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to Benin, Edo State, ahead of the state’s upcoming governorship election scheduled for September 21, 2024. 

A statement by the Deputy Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, said the move by NAF is part of a broader effort to ensure timely and secure delivery of sensitive materials necessary for the smooth conduct of the elections. 

The airlift operation, he said, further demonstrates the collaboration between NAF and INEC, aimed at facilitating logistics and ensuring a peaceful election process in Edo State.

Ali recalled that the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, during a recent meeting with the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, reiterated NAF’s commitment to providing airlift for the swift movement of election materials. 

This, he stated, was in fulfillment of NAF’s constitutional responsibility of providing military aid to civil authority.

