Hardship: Over 5000 Vulnerable Persons Receive Free Foodstuff in A’Ibom Community

Okon Bassey in Uyo





Over 5,000 vulnerable persons yesterday benefited from the free distribution of rice, beans and garri donated by the Akwa Ibom State government to cushion the effects of the economic hardship being face by the citizens in the country.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has in the height of the economic challenges the nation is passing through told the indigent citizens in the state of his administration’s determination to cater for their welfare.

To achieve this, he set up the State Bulk Purchase Agency with the mandate to source, buy and share staple foodstuffs like garri, rice and beans free to the vulnerable persons throughout the state.

Executing the second phase of the palliative distribution Monday, at the Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Council headquarters of the state, the general manager of the State Bulk Purchase Agency, Hon. Uyime Etim, explained that the agency is relying on the world bank endorsed register for the vulnerable to choose the beneficiaries.

“The governor’s personal assistants in the council wards were directed to issue vouchers to only those in the register and all they do is to come here, authenticate their voucher and return home with the food stuffs.

“What we are doing today is to cushion the effects of the harsh economy on the people; it’s a temporary measure but the governor has encouraged the people to return fully to agriculture and farming for lasting solution to the challenges of hunger and poverty,” he said.

Also, a former member of the house of representatives and media consultant to the governor, Hon. Aniekan Umana said the palliative distribution is timely owing to the prevailing economic situation in the country and commended the governor for his humane disposition towards the needy.

He said the foodstuffs were meant for Akwa Ibom people devoid of political inclination and strictly for those who are truly vulnerable.

Further according to him, “You can see the excitement in the faces of the people both the aged and the young people. The beauty of the event is that beneficiaries cut across party lines. I have seen people from other political inclinations here and we are very meticulous on ensuring that the real beneficiaries only have the foodstuffs.

“The governor is aware that hunger is no respecter of persons or political inclinations thus the welfare of the Akwa Ibom people remains topmost in his heart and this event will continue throughout the 31 local government areas of the state until 11th November 2024.”

Also speaking, the member representing Ibesikpo Asutan State Constituency at the state assembly, Hon. Ubong Obot and the Transition Committee Chairman of the council, Mrs. Akon Michael Asuquo, expressed gratitude to governor Eno for his benevolence to the less privileged persons and love for Ibesikpo Asutan people.

“The governor has been very helpful, kind and generous to our people and we will gladly vote for him again in the next elections. Ibesikpo Asutan people are indebted to the governor for all the projects he has executed here in just over one year,” he said.

In an interview, some of the beneficiaries said the gesture has rekindled their beliefs that the governor is truly a compassionate father to all and a true man of God.

A 72-year-old beneficial, Mr. Ekemini Udoh said the governor has given him another reason to smile.

“When I go to market, I return home heartbroken because of the high cost of items, what I have gotten today will help me a lot,” he added