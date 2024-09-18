Federal Ministry Official Urges Stronger Hygiene Education in Schools to Curb Open Defecation 

Funmi Ogundare

Chizoma Opara, the Deputy Director and Coordinator of the ‘Clean Nigeria, Use the Toilet Campaign’ at the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, has called for reinforcing school hygiene and nature studies. She believes instilling sanitation habits in children early will help them develop lifelong hygiene practices.

Opara made this appeal recently at a two-day media dialogue in Lagos, organised by UNICEF in partnership with the Oyo State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA). The programme, which brought together stakeholders from Ogun, Lagos, Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, and Osun states, as well as representatives from the Federal Ministry of Health and the private sector, focused on eliminating open defecation in Nigeria and combating Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).

Speaking with journalists, Opara emphasised the importance of teaching children proper hygiene habits, such as handwashing after meals or play, from an early age.

“We need to catch them young so they don’t forget,” she said, stressing that hygiene subjects, which may already be part of school curricula, should be strengthened to ensure children adopt these habits early and carry them into adulthood.

Opara further highlighted the need to engage children in discussions about hygiene and sanitation to help make these practices second nature. She also pointed out that the ‘Clean Nigeria, Use the Toilet Campaign’ is overseen by a steering committee chaired by the vice president, which includes various ministries and agencies such as health, education, environment, and humanitarian services. These agencies are tasked with supporting the national effort to end open defecation.

According to Opara, 126 local government areas in Nigeria are free from open defecation. She stressed the importance of ensuring schools have the necessary sanitation facilities so students can become agents of change in their communities.

Opara advocated for the provision of stipends to ensure the maintenance of toilet facilities. She explained that proper maintenance encourages continued use, whereas neglected or vandalized facilities can become breeding grounds for infections.

“It’s essential that we pay for sanitation,” she said.

The deputy director also emphasised the role of water in maintaining toilet facilities, citing a public-private partnership on public toilet investments in Abuja, where water is provided for cleaning and sanitation purposes.

Jane Bevan, UNICEF’s Chief of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), also spoke at the event, stressing the need for better hygiene practices and stronger political commitment to eradicating open defecation. She warned of the severe health risks posed by open defecation and called on the government to prioritize the issue.

“We need political will to tackle open defecation. We must make it real and prioritise handwashing. The media has an important role in promoting this message,” Bevan stated.