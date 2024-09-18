Fagbemi Advocates Best Practices in Polytechnics’ Governance

Funmi Ogundare

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has called for the adoption of best practices in the governance of polytechnics, emphasising transparency, accountability and unity.

Fagbemi said this at a retreat themed, ‘Consolidating the Past and Shaping the Future’ organised by the Yaba College of Technology for its governing council members and management team.

The retreat had the objectives of ensuring that members of the newly inaugurated governing council reflect on the institution’s progress and develop strategies for future success.

Fagbemi, who served two terms as chairman of the governing council (2017-2020 and 2021-2023), highlighted the significance of the retreat, saying that it equips council members with the necessary tools for effective policy-making and governance.

In his keynote, the minister underscored the importance of reviewing past achievements to consolidate the future, highlighting key milestones during his tenure, including administrative restructuring, enhancement of academic standards, staff welfare, establishment of an endowment fund, physical infrastructural development, and internally generated revenue.

He emphasised that governance, which involves transparent decision-making and resource management, is crucial for institutional success.

He advised the council to adopt principles of accountability, transparency, participation, and responsiveness in their roles.

According to him, effective governance not only fosters trust, but also promotes sustainable development within the institution.

“Governance refers to the systems, processes, and structures that guides and regulate the actions of organisations. For Yaba College of Technology, this means taking informed decisions in a transparent manner for effective management of both human and material resources.”

He stressed the need for unity and cooperation among the governing council, management, staff, students, and stakeholders, noting that collaboration is key to achieving the college’s objectives.

He advised the council members to establish clear goals, foster open communication, and embrace teamwork, as these would lead to improved decision-making and increased productivity.

In addition Fagbemi outlined several best practices in institutional governance that should be adopted to ensure the success and sustainability of Yaba College of Technology. These, he regarded as clear purpose and mission, ensuring experienced leadership, fostering diversity, developing strategic plans, and engaging stakeholders.

The Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof ‘Funsho Afolabi, called for the cooperation of all stakeholders for the benefit of the college.

“Yaba College of Technology belongs to us all, and it is only through our combined dedication that we can truly fulfil its vision of excellence. I urge every one of us to be active participants in shaping the future of this great institution,” he stated.

The Professor of Geography also commended the Rector, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul for adopting the ERECT agenda, which will propel the council and management forward, as well as the 2023-2028 strategic plan of the college.

He said it is a testament to his commitment to excellence.

Afolabi stated that the objectives of the retreat were to provide a shared understanding of the college strategic directions, enhanced cohesion and teamwork, outline key decisions and resolutions in the communique to be of immense benefit to all stakeholders.

The rector presented the roadmap of the college for the next four years arising from his ERECT Agenda which metamorphosed to the college’s five-year strategic plan.

The governing council members lauded the rector’s vision in shaping the future of the college and pledged total support to accomplish the plan.