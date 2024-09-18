BATTLE FOR EDO’S FUTURE 

John Mayaki highlights the factors that will shape the governorhip election

With just three days to the Edo 2024 governorship election, Nigerians, and especially Edo voters, can now see that Monday Okpebholo, the APC candidate, lacks the capacity required to lead Edo State effectively. An Okpebholo who dodges the opportunity to sell himself and evades debates and special interview sessions cannot lead an enlightened people.

His candidacy portrays his lack of commitment to serving the people, one that is interested in pursuing narrow interests. In contrast, the PDP has presented a candidate who not only demonstrates brilliance and competence but has also earned genuine popularity among the masses – the one and only Dr. Asue Ighodalo. His rise has left the APC scrambling for unwholesome strategies to counter the growing momentum behind him.

Although Asue is entering the electoral ring for the first time, he is by no means inexperienced. After all, political leaders made entrance into the system at one point or the other. And so, Asue’s solutions to Edo’s challenges are pragmatic, forward-thinking, and deeply rooted in an understanding of governance. His manifesto, rich in ideas and clear in vision, promises to fundamentally transform the state, and his intellectual approach to leadership has garnered widespread support.

He does not shy away from public debates, and opportunities to express himself – on TV, radio, newspaper interview, symposiums, workshops, and such other platforms to showcase his plans, sell himself and the state.

A key advantage of Asue’s campaign is his choice of running mate, Mr Osarodion Ogie. Widely regarded as a political tactician, Ogie’s selection is seen by many as a game-changer – the icing on the cake!

With his deep connections in Edo North, Central, and Edo South, he adds regional strength and political credibility to the ticket. Ogie has his hands in the APC, PDP, Labour Party among several other parties – but this hand is unseen. Together, Asue and Ogie have shown remarkable energy and focus, leaving no corner of the state untouched by their vigorous campaigning. They’ve reached out to communities large and small, solidifying their presence and demonstrating they are serious contenders in this election.

Ogie, a quiet and unassuming operator, has made a greater impact on Christendom than anyone could have expected. True to the scriptures, Ogie doesn’t let one hand know what the other hand is doing. For example, in the Catholic faith, Ogie reportedly mobilised his friends to raise over N300 million for the construction of a Catholic Church along Airport Road – just one of many examples of his philanthropic gestures and societal impact.

Ogie’s unsung outreach can enhance the perception of him as a compassionate and committed leader and this again, to the Arewa or Hausa community in the state – you underrate Ogie at your peril. His actions are in tandem with values that many voters admire, particularly in religious communities, which may increase their appeal.

This kind of grassroots impact and his behind-the-scenes influence will surely translate into voter trust and support, especially giving him and Asue Ighodalo an advantage in the election by appealing to voters looking for leaders who genuinely care about societal welfare.

Another strategic win for Asue is the influence of his wife, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ighodalo on the campaign trail. Her charm and sincerity have ignited the women folk across the state, adding a personal touch that connects with voters on a deeper level. Her involvement has infused the campaign with a fresh, relatable appeal, further expanding Asue’s base of support.

What truly sets Asue apart is the substance of his vision for Edo State. His manifesto is not just a collection of lofty promises; it’s a well-crafted road map that has won over intellectuals, technocrats, and progressive minds across the state. While a few entrenched politicians who have been out of government may resist change, clinging to the status quo for personal gain, Asue’s ideas have won the support of those who seek real progress.

At its core, this election is more than a contest between candidates; it’s a battle between Edo’s future and its past. It pits godfathers and political warlords, driven by ego and vengeance, against a candidate who has no political baggage but with the education, expertise, and leadership qualities necessary to move the state forward. In Asue Ighodalo, Edo has the opportunity to break free from stagnation and embrace a brighter, more prosperous future.

· Mayaki is a Journalist and Diplomat