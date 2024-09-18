Akpabio Commends Tinubu’s Response to Flood Disasters, Assures of Support for Victims

•Marwa in Maiduguri, facilitates donation of N120m worth fertilizer to Borno govt

Michael Olugbode and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has commended the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government for its timely intervention in the floods that affected Maiduguri, Borno State and other states, following the devastating rainfall that occasioned the overflow from the Alau Dam.

This comes as Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), in order to arrest famine that may follow the adverse effects of Maiduguri flooding which left over half of the city and environs submerged in water, has influenced the donation of high yield fertilizers equivalent of ten trailer loads worth N120 million to the state government for eventual distribution to affected farmers to aid their quick return to the farm.

Akpabio, according to a statement by his media office yesterday, gave the commendation at the Government House, Maiduguri, during the President’s condolence visit to Borno State and the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba Al Amin El-Kanemi in Maiduguri on Monday.

Tinubu, had made a detour from a trip to attend the United Nations General Assembly(UNGA) Annual event holding in New York, and flew into the country.

On the same day led a powerful delegation to Maiduguri to commiserate with the governments and people of the flood-affected states over the unfortunate disaster.

The President of the Senate, who is also the chairman of the National Assembly assured the President of the Parliament’s readiness to mobilise the required support to complement the efforts of the federal government in the mitigation, prevention and tackling of disasters.

“I regard this as a display of love, compassion and commitment to the safety and welfare of Nigerians,” Akpabio noted.

He assured the President of the resolve of the National Assembly to collaborate with the Executive to address natural challenges in the country.

Akpabio said, “On resumption, the National Assembly will mobilise to support the intervention purse and complement the efforts of the federal government, state governments, NNPCL, NEMA, and other interventionist agencies.”

Akpabio, also promised to, “add verve to the Special Disaster Intervention Fund when established.”

He expressed gratitude to Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NNPCL, NEMA, the Armed Forces, and other stakeholders for their swift and strong interventions in addressing the flood disaster.

“The National Assembly is committed to supporting all endeavors of governments at Federal and sub-nationals aimed at renewing the hopes of Nigerians,” he assured.

Meanwhile, Marwa, who made the announcement yesterday, while paying a condolence visit to the governor of Borno state, Prof. Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, His Highness Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanem, said as a concerned Nigerian and former Military Governor of the old Borno state, he was moved by the magnitude of the flood disaster on the lives, livelihood and properties of the people as well as the environment.

He said this made him contact a fertilizer company he knows for support and they have donated high-yield fertilizers equivalent of ten trailer loads worth N120 million to the state government for eventual distribution to affected farmers to aid their quick return to the farm and prevent famine in the months ahead.

He said: “From my knowledge of Borno state as a former military governor here, I can appreciate the enormity of the devastation of this flood on the lives of the people of Maiduguri, their livelihood, their homes, and even the environment.

“With figures coming out on the number of deaths, displaced persons, properties damaged and land areas affected, this may probably be the worst natural disaster that has ever hit a single city in the history of Nigeria.

“This is why I have to come down here to commiserate with the governor, the state government, our royal father the Shehu of Borno and the entire people of the state.

“The situation on ground demands well-meaning Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and the state government to ameliorate the impact of this disaster on the people.

“I know the state government has been doing a lot and will be considering short term, medium term and long term measures at ameliorating the impact of the disaster on the people; the short term being immediate needs like food, water, medicines, cash gifts and temporary shelter, while the medium term would be interventions intended to return people’s lives to normalcy like getting them back to the farms which have been devastated by the flood.

“In this regard, we have been able to facilitate the donation of high yield fertilizers equivalent of 10 trailer loads worth N120 million by a fertilizer company well known to me to the state government for eventual distribution to farmers who will need to return to their farms to avoid famine in the months ahead.”

Zulum and the Shehu expressed appreciation to Marwa for finding time to identify with the people of the state and for his kind gesture to the affected people.