Accidents: A Call for Comprehensive Reform

Arinze Oduah

Nigeria’s rivers, roads, and mines have become death traps, with a worrying rise in fatalities across various sectors. The recent boat accidents in Zamfara State, which claimed an estimated 64 lives, and the earlier incident in Bayelsa State, where over 20 perished, are stark reminders of a broader problem. Nigeria’s weak safety standards and regulations, compounded by the failure of government and other critical stakeholders to act promptly, continue to endanger lives. But this does not have to be the reality.

Around the world, governments, private sector stakeholders, and communities have collaborated to establish robust technical and operational standards, create safer systems, reduce fatalities, and minimize risks. Nigeria can learn from these examples and urgently apply the lessons to avert further loss of life.

The success achieved under Professor Wole Soyinka-led Federal Road Safety Corps to reduce fatal road crashes indicates that establishing safer systems is possible within a relatively short time. As with our roads, so also our waterways and industrial mining sites.

Nigeria’s waterways have witnessed an alarming frequency of boat accidents. From overcrowding to the use of faulty vessels and inadequate safety measures, the causes of these accidents are well-documented but poorly addressed. The Zamfara and Bayelsa boat accidents are just two examples in a long list of tragic events. These recurring incidents are not limited to Nigeria’s waterways—fatalities from tanker explosions, road accidents, and mining disasters are also increasingly common.

For example, in Niger State, a recent mining collapse left over twenty miners dead, with many still unaccounted for due to slow and inefficient rescue operations. This was shortly followed by a tanker explosion that killed fifty-nine people. These accidents, along with the boat tragedies, underscore the systemic issues that contribute to preventable deaths from operational safety accidents across Nigeria.

But what is most disheartening is the complacency that surrounds these disasters. Instead of proactive solutions, the response from the government and other stakeholders has been slow and reactive, offering only short-term relief like financial aid to victims’ families but failing to address the root causes. Nigeria must break this cycle by learning from the successes of other nations, and from past interventions that have been successful.

Countries like Bangladesh, India, and the Philippines, which also grappled with frequent maritime accidents, have made significant progress by strengthening regulations, improving enforcement, and ensuring a multi-stakeholder approach to safety. Bangladesh faced similar issues of overcrowded ferries and frequent capsizing incidents in the early 2000s. The government responded by enforcing strict regulations, including a mandatory limit on the number of passengers per vessel, implementing regular inspections, and requiring vessels to have standardized safety equipment like life vests for every passenger.

The government worked with the private sector and civil society to raise awareness about safety measures, and the collaboration with international organizations helped improve the training of captains and crew members. As a result, Bangladesh saw a drastic reduction in the number of boat-related deaths.

India faced similar challenges, particularly with road accidents and industrial disasters. In response, the Indian government launched the Motor Vehicle Act (Amendment) of 2019, which introduced stringent penalties for traffic violations, mandated insurance coverage for road users, and launched awareness campaigns in collaboration with non-profits and the private sector.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also worked to enhance emergency response systems, ensuring that rescue and relief operations were faster and more effective. The results were immediate, with a noticeable decrease in road fatalities and a more efficient response to disasters.

Nigeria can adopt and adapt these strategies to reduce or eliminate fatal marine accidents. For instance, introducing compulsory and standardized safety equipment on all boats, establishing regulations on the maximum number of passengers, and training operators could drastically reduce maritime tragedies. A stronger collaboration between local authorities, community leaders, and international bodies could help build a safer environment across Nigeria’s waterways, while also ensuring accountability through regular audits and enforcement.

The first step Nigeria needs to take is to set and communicate transparent standards and enforce regulations. The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) must act immediately to ensure that all boats meet basic safety standards, including the installation of life jackets, radios, and other equipment essential for emergencies. Additionally, Nigeria must urgently introduce and enforce laws that limit the number of passengers on vessels, just as Bangladesh did, to prevent overcrowding—a leading cause of capsizing. NIWA should also ensure effective direct and indirect oversight of all jetties for compliance.

Collaboration is key. The government cannot do it alone. Private companies, especially those involved in the transportation and logistics sector, must play their part in enforcing safety measures. By partnering with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and international agencies, Nigeria can quickly implement training programs for boat operators and introduce certification processes to ensure that only qualified personnel oversee vessels.

Public awareness is another critical element. In many countries, awareness campaigns have proven effective in changing attitudes towards safety. Nigeria should launch nationwide campaigns to educate the public on safety protocols when using waterways, roadways, and mining sites. This could be achieved through public service announcements, partnerships with schools and places of worship, and local community engagement efforts.

Lastly, Nigeria must overhaul its emergency response systems. Rescue operations during recent disasters were delayed due to inadequate equipment and poorly trained personnel. The government should prioritize investment in emergency services, ensuring that responders have the right tools and training to act swiftly and effectively in the event of an accident. Working with international partners, as seen in India’s collaboration with the NDMA, could help Nigeria build the capacity of its emergency teams.

In addition to enforcement and awareness, Nigeria must focus on long-term infrastructure development. The safety of Nigeria’s transportation systems, both on land and water, is linked to broader infrastructural issues. Poorly maintained roads and waterways increase the likelihood of serious accidents. Investments in modern transportation infrastructure, such as the dredging of rivers to create safer waterways and the expansion of well-maintained road networks, are necessary to reduce accidents.

Stakeholders, particularly those in the private sector, have a crucial role to play. By contributing resources and expertise, they can help fund infrastructure projects that will ultimately save lives. For example, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dangote Industries, BUA Group, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), and other large corporations and associations involved in road transport could support safer road projects, while local transport unions, particularly the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) could work to enforce better driving standards and vehicle maintenance.

The government, through public-private partnerships, should also investigate funding life-saving technologies such as GPS tracking for boats, which can allow authorities to monitor vessel movements and quickly respond when vessels are in distress.

Nigeria stands at a critical juncture. The recent tragic accidents in Zamfara, Bayelsa, and Niger State are stark reminders that the time for action is now. By adopting global best practices and ensuring cooperation among all stakeholders, Nigeria can prevent these tragedies and protect its citizens. Immediate enforcement of safety standards and regulations, collaboration with international partners, adoption of relevant technology, investment in infrastructure, and public awareness campaigns are necessary steps toward building a safer future. The government must move beyond reactive measures and work towards comprehensive, lasting solutions.

*Oduah writes from Lagos